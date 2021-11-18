Last Chance to Vote!

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Split: Look Back at Their 6-Year History Together

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are back to being just friends. After confirming their romantic relationship in 2019, one of music's biggest couples has called it quits. Relive their love story below.

By Lindsay Weinberg Nov 18, 2021 2:54 AM
Watch: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello SPLIT After 2 Years

Can't call her his "Señorita" anymore. 

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello announced their decision to break up on Wednesday, Nov. 17, after more than two years of dating. They wrote in a statement, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever."

The singers said they'll "continue to be best friends."

They've been pals and collaborators since as far back as 2015, when their duet "I Know What You Did Last Summer" dropped. Of course, it was their collab in 2019 that really made waves: The pair starred in the spicy "Señorita" music video and seemingly confirmed their offscreen romance that summer. 

Since then, they've attended movie premieres hand-in-hand and even spent the pandemic together with family. Shawn told Apple Music last year that he hung out with Camila and her fam in Miami during the global lockdown.

photos
Looking Back on Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's Year of Viral Moments

"I started to settle in to how nice it is to be in the same place every night, to have a movie time, to cook dinner with the family and to do laundry," he said. "I know it sounds really kind of silly but when you've been touring the world since you're 15 years old, like, I don't remember the last time I smelled laundry. It's a nice smell. It's a really calming smell. It feels like growing up."

The duo celebrated Halloween together just a couple of weeks ago, and Camila marked Shawn's 23rd birthday in August with a picture of herself kissing his head. "feliz cumpleaños mi amor," she gushed. "thankful for your existence everyday." 

Keep scrolling to relive their six years of friendship and love. 

Jennifer Cooper
Making Music

Back in 2015, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello first made headlines together not as a couple, but as a musical duet on their joint hit single, "I Know What You Did Last Summer."

YouTube
When You Call Me Señorita

Four years later, the performers' new steamy music video for their "Señorita" duet, released in June, raised eyebrows over whether there was a romance brewing behind the scenes. 

BACKGRID
Hand in Hand

The following month, the two were spotted holding hands while out together in West Hollywood. "They were telling people they were a couple," a source told E! News at the time. Soon after, the stars were seen getting close in San Francisco. 

RM / SplashNews.com
Miami Makeout

While the two had not publicly confirmed their relationship status, this steamy makeout in the Miami water did all the talking

Wagner AZ / BACKGRID
Birthday Boy

The rumored pair rang in Mendes' 21st birthday together in August 2019, including a big kiss for the birthday boy. Cabello also declared her love for her musical beau over on Instagram. 

Jamie McCarthy/VMN19/Getty Images for MTV
Steaming Up the Stage

At the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, Camila and Shawn stole the show with a sexy live performance of "Señorita" as viewers waited to see if they would kiss. 

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
Courtside Cuties

After laughing off breakup rumors in October 2019, their romance was on full display as they made out courtside throughout a basketball game

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Miami Livin'

Shawn revealed that during the pandemic, he went to Miami to live with Camila. "Something really beautiful for me came out of it, which was you're not allowed to leave," he told Zane Lowe in 2020. "I went to Miami and I was living with Camila [Cabello] and her parents and her sister." 

Instagram / Shawn Mendes
Puppy Love

Relationship milestone alert: They welcomed a new member of their family after picking up a puppy named Tarzan in November 2020.

Alexander Tamargo/Telemundo
Bumps in the Road

Shawn revealed he and Camila get into fights from time to time. "We definitely fight, and we get in like the worst little arguments," he said on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up in August. "But, like, I think that we definitely are pretty good at picking up on when it's just ego talking. And we like, usually like call each other out. We have a really honest and open relationship—but, yeah, no, we definitely fight."

Jason Koerner/Getty Images
Fairytale Premiere

Shawn was by Camila's side while she walked the red carpet for the premiere of Cinderella in September.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Met Gala Moment

Shawnmila attended their first Met Gala together in 2021, wearing Michael Kors Collection looks.

Instagram
Halloween Hangout

The pair celebrated Halloween together in 2021, writing on social media, "Feliz día de los muertos." 

MEGA
Going Their Separate Ways

The couple announced their split on Nov. 17, 2021. As they wrote, "we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for on another as humans is stronger than ever." The pair added, "we started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends." 

