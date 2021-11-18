Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Split: Look Back at Their 6-Year History Together

Watch : Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello SPLIT After 2 Years

Can't call her his "Señorita" anymore.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello announced their decision to break up on Wednesday, Nov. 17, after more than two years of dating. They wrote in a statement, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever."

The singers said they'll "continue to be best friends."

They've been pals and collaborators since as far back as 2015, when their duet "I Know What You Did Last Summer" dropped. Of course, it was their collab in 2019 that really made waves: The pair starred in the spicy "Señorita" music video and seemingly confirmed their offscreen romance that summer.

Since then, they've attended movie premieres hand-in-hand and even spent the pandemic together with family. Shawn told Apple Music last year that he hung out with Camila and her fam in Miami during the global lockdown.