Whitney Port Shares She Experienced Pregnancy Loss

Whitney Port announced the heartbreaking news that she's suffered another pregnancy loss.
The Hills alum, who revealed she was expecting another baby with her husband Tim Rosenman earlier this month, took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday evening, Nov. 17, to share the update with her followers.
"I'm so sad to say this, and some of you may have watched our latest YouTube episode, but lost the baby," the reality TV star began her message. "We found out yesterday. I don't even really know what to say here."
Whitney explained that she recorded an audio diary of her "thoughts and emotions" about the pregnancy loss that she'll post some time this week.
"Sending all my love to those of you dealing with this right now," she continued. "And I don't want to be insensitive by making light of it, but glass half full- I don't physically feel like complete s--t anymore."
Earlier this month, Whitney shared that she and her husband were expanding their family in a video posted on her YouTube channel.
"I'm currently 7 weeks pregnant, which is supposed to be obviously really exciting, and it has been up until yesterday," she admitted in the 35-minute video on Nov. 3. "I have been going to the doctor and monitoring it, because of my history with miscarriages. I've had two miscarriages and a chemical pregnancy. And everything was looking good up until yesterday."
The COZeCo founder said that her doctor had informed her that the pregnancy might be "another unhealthy" one.
A tearful Whitney explained that it was challenging to not know if the pregnancy would work out.
"It's such a huge part of our lives right now and it affects everything," she shared, "like physically and mentally and everything that we do, and so it just felt like an opportunity to just share it because I couldn't just sit here and go on with my life and not share it."
She continued, "I definitely feel just scared for myself and my confidence and my self-worth and what this means for that, and also for not being able to give this family what I think would be the best for it. The emotions are obviously very complicated. I still feel very, very pregnant."
The star's husband offered his support, telling Whitney, "I don't feel like you've disappointed us and we'll figure out how we add to our family and what that looks like when the time is right."
Whitney, who shares 4-year-old son Sonny with Tim, has been open about her motherhood journey.
In July 2019, the fashion mogul shared she suffered her first miscarriage and said that she felt everything from "shock to sadness to relief, which then led to guilt for feeling that relief."
"My identity has been shaken in regards to who as a mom and human being," her message read on Instagram. "Whether or not people feel the same way as me or not. They are my personal emotions that are the result from my own journey."
The True Whit author opened up about her second miscarriage this January, telling her Instagram followers that she felt "differently about the situation."
"Last time, I don't think I was ready to have another child, and I had different feelings about the miscarriage," she wrote. "This time, I really connected. I was actually excited and enjoying the pregnancy. I envisioned it all. I'm sad but I'm ok and we will try again. I also have so much sadness in my heart for anyone that has to go through this or has gone through this."