11 Boots & Booties Amazon Shoppers Can't Get Enough Of

Looking for a new pair of boots to wear all season long? These Amazon bestsellers are all under $60.

By Kristine Fellizar Nov 18, 2021 11:00 AMTags
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

You can never have too many boots. That's what we like to believe anyway. If you feel the same, we found some really cute boots on Amazon for less than $60. Whether you're looking for chic over-the-knee boots to wear with skirts or dresses or a pair of Chelsea boots you can wear all day, Amazon has something for everyone. 

We know shopping for shoes online can be pretty hit or miss, especially if you're looking for affordable options on trendy styles or designer dupes. Fortunately, Amazon shopper reviews can make it easier to decide whether something is worth buying or not. Because of that, we rounded up pairs of boots and booties Amazon shoppers can't seem to get enough of. Check those out below. 

13 Amazon Bags That Look Super Bougie

Juliet Holy Lug Sole Platform Ankle Booties

These perfectly on-trend booties from Juliet Holy are a must for your wardrobe right now. It comes in nine colors including leopard. Several Amazon shoppers said they were just like Steve Madden boots. 

$53
Amazon

Dream Pairs Women's Wide Calf Winter Knee High Boots

This pair of knee high boots features soft faux fur lining to keep your feet warm and a buckle design to make it extra stylish. It has over 7,000 five-star reviews and Amazon shoppers say they look great, feel great and get a ton of compliments.

$44
Amazon

N.N.G. Suede Over-the-Knee Winter Boots

Everyone needs a pair of over-the-knee boots in their closet. They're chic, highly versatile and look so good with all kinds of different outfits. This pair of suede boots from Amazon has over 5,500 five-star reviews, and one shopper even said they were a great affordable alternative to Stuart Weitzman boots. 

$52
Amazon

Dream Pairs Mid Calf Combat Boots

We're really into the look of these mid-calf combat boots, and Amazon shoppers seem to be as well. As one reviewer said, "If Dr. Martens and Ugg had a baby, this would be it." So not only do they look good, they'll also keep you nice and warm in the winter.

$80
$60
Amazon

Hawkwell Chunky Heel Chelsea Boot

You can't go wrong with a pair of chunky heel Chelsea boots. Multiple Amazon shoppers were pleasantly surprised by how comfy these were. You can get these in black or brown. The brown is a total winner for us!

$50
Amazon

Dream Pairs Wide Calf Boots

If you're in need of a good pair of wide calf boots, this one from Dream Pairs comes highly recommended by many Amazon shoppers. In fact, it has over 3,000 five-star reviews and many say it truly fits like a dream. You can get these in nine colors.

$53
Amazon

Moda Chics Women's Ankle Bootie

These chunky heel booties from Moda Chics were designed to be both stylish and comfortable. It features cushioned insoles and side zippers, and comes in black and snake print. It's an everyday bootie that will instantly glam up any outfit. 

$55
Amazon

Ruanyu Cut Out Ankle Booties

These ankle booties feature a cute cut out design and chunky heels. It comes in six colors including cream, dark brown, navy and black.

$57
Amazon

Globalwin Women's Riding Boots

Looking for a cute pair of boots you can wear all season long? These riding boots are it. One reviewer said they were just as nice as a pair of Dr. Scholl's riding boots that were nearly double the price.

$49
Amazon

STQ Combat Boots

These combat boots are perfect for running around town on a cold day. They have over 6,000 five-star reviews and Amazon shoppers say they're incredibly comfortable. As one reviewer wrote, "I didn't have that ‘feeling' of taking off your tight, uncomfortable shoes at the end of the day. If I could sleep in them, I probably would."

$61
$55
Amazon

Jabasic Chelsea Boots 

We love how simple yet chic these Chelsea boots are, and apparently we aren't the only ones! One Amazon reviewer said they make great dupes for Dr. Martens.

$50
Amazon

