Kourtney Kardashian's Over-the-Top Birthday Gift to Travis Barker Proves They're Full Speed Ahead

A hot couple needs some hot wheels!
Kourtney Kardashian is continuing to shower her fiancé, Travis Barker, with love for his birthday week. While the newly-engaged couple hasn't shied away from putting their romance on display, this month has marked an extra special occasion for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum to show her affection for the Blink-182 drummer.
To celebrate the rock star's birthday, in which he turned 46 on Nov. 14, the Poosh founder went above and beyond with her gift.
So what did Kourtney get the birthday boy? Well, as Travis revealed on Instagram on Nov. 17, "When your dream girl gets you your dream car."
"You deserve the world," she commented.
Along with his message, the musician posted a collage of photos that captured him and the reality TV star posing inside his vintage vehicle, which appears to be a 1987 Buick Grand National Regal GNX.
In one candid snapshot, Kourtney placed her hand on Travis' cheek while he stared lovingly into her eyes. Another image showed the two wrapping their arms around each other, as they twinned in matching skeleton-printed outfits.
Kourtney's thoughtful present to Travis comes only a few days after they jetted off to Cabo for a romantic getaway. But the two lovebirds didn't just take a solo trip.
Instead, they turned their getaway into a sweet family vacation. The drummer's two kids, Alabama, 15, and Landon, 18—who he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler—joined in on the fun, as well as Kourtney's children with ex Scott Disick: Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6.
Taking to Instagram on Nov. 17, the former E! star shared a series of photos that highlighted their magical getaway, which included horseback riding on the beach during sunset!
Before traveling to Mexico, Kourtney shared a passionate birthday tribute to her fiancé, writing, "I f--king love you more than anything. My favorite everything. Happy birthday to you my baby!"
In true Kourt fashion, her post wouldn't have been complete without a few PDA-filled pics of her and the artist.
Travis responded to her message, "You're a dream come true, my soul mate my everything I LOVE YOU."
Since getting engaged in October, the couple has been in the wedding spirit. Over the weekend, Kravis turned up the heat while attending Simon Huck and Phil Riportella's wedding on Saturday, Nov. 13.
At one point during the reception, Kourtney was recorded straddling Travis while Blink-182's hit single "All the Small Things" played in the background.
And while the duo is ready to get hitched, a source recently told E! News that they are also making plans to start a family together.
The insider said that they are "hoping to be expecting by next year."
Another source echoed similar sentiments, adding, "They would love nothing more than to have a baby together. Kourtney has always wanted another baby and never felt like she was done. Now that she's with Travis, she wants it even more."