Last Chance to Vote!

2021 People's Choice Awards
Siwas Dance Pop RevolutionPeople's Choice AwardsShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

This $22 Lip Mask That So Many Celebs Use Is a Must-Have for Winter

The cult-fave Laneige lip sleeping mask is a must-have beauty product for so many celebs, and we can't get enough of it too.

By Kristine Fellizar Nov 18, 2021 12:16 AMTags
BeautyLife/StyleShoppingShop BeautyShop With E!
E-comm: Celebs That Love Laneige Lip MaskGetty Images, FilmMagic

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

As much as we love the colder seasons, we hate having to deal with dry, chapped lips. If you feel the same way, we have the one product you'll need to save your lips this winter. And it has so many celeb fans!

Chances are, you've heard of the Laneige lip sleeping mask. If you haven't, it's a "special intensive-care mask" for your lips. It was made to be a leave-on treatment, but you can apply it throughout the day. It's rich in vitamins and antioxidants, and features a moisture wrap technology to keep your lips hydrated. 

It's a beloved product that has so many glowing reviews because it works so well. It even has a number of celebrity fans including Sydney Sweeney, Madison LeCroy, Ariana Madix, Lauren Luyendyk, Drew Sidora and Hannah Ann Sluss

Most recently, Nina Dobrev broke down her 10-minute beauty routine for Allure and used the "amazing" Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in her routine. "This is a sleeping mask, but I honestly wear it all day, everyday, and especially on planes because it's so drying when you're on a flight," she said. "This is so yummy and it smells so good."

To find out more or to get it for yourself, check out the below. 

read
Why So Many Celebs Use Tatcha Skincare

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

This bestselling lip mask features a moisture wrap technology and berry mix complex that's unique to Laneige. It's super hydrating, feels good on, makes your lips feel so soft and you can use it throughout the day. You can get it in original, gummy bear and vanilla. There are even limited edition options available on Sephora right now. After you try one, you'll want them all. If you struggle with dry lips in the colder months, this is one product you definitely want to have around. 

$22
Sephora
$22
Kohl's

Looking for more celeb must-haves? Check out Sophia Bush's holiday gift guide with items from small businesses on Amazon.  

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Break Up After More Than 2 Years

2
Exclusive

My Unorthodox Life's Batsheva Haart and Husband Break Up

3

Bradley Cooper Finally Addresses Past Romance Rumors With Lady Gaga

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Break Up After More Than 2 Years

2
Exclusive

My Unorthodox Life's Batsheva Haart and Husband Break Up

3

Bradley Cooper Finally Addresses Past Romance Rumors With Lady Gaga

4
Exclusive

How Jake Gyllenhaal Feels About Taylor Swift's "All Too Well"

5

Kim Kardashian Twins With Pete Davidson During His Birthday Party