Terry Bradshaw Accidentally Turned His Daughter Rachel's Album Cover NSFW

Watch : The Bradshaws Show Off Their Skills at a Renaissance Festival

Terry Bradshaw's done it again.

Remember that time on last season of The Bradshaw Bunch when he placed bench ads all over Dallas that read "Seal the Deal with Rachel Bradshaw," much to his daughter's dismay?

If so, you'd probably experience major deja-vu watching tonight's all-new episode of the E! series.

It all started when Rachel revealed she's not only ready to make music again—a passion she lost after the tragic death of her husband, and one that Terry's tried to encourage her to rediscover—but she's already recorded a new song.

The father-daughter duo shared a special moment when Rachel played him the self-written track, and soon, Terry thought he knew the perfect way to jumpstart her musical revival: by designing her album cover himself.

"Don't you think she might want to have an opinion on this?" Terry's wife Tammy asked after finding him on the phone with a printing company in Nashville. "Asking for input is a good idea!"