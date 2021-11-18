Terry Bradshaw Accidentally Turned His Daughter Rachel's Album Cover NSFW

Terry Bradshaw's done it again.
Remember that time on last season of The Bradshaw Bunch when he placed bench ads all over Dallas that read "Seal the Deal with Rachel Bradshaw," much to his daughter's dismay?
If so, you'd probably experience major deja-vu watching tonight's all-new episode of the E! series.
It all started when Rachel revealed she's not only ready to make music again—a passion she lost after the tragic death of her husband, and one that Terry's tried to encourage her to rediscover—but she's already recorded a new song.
The father-daughter duo shared a special moment when Rachel played him the self-written track, and soon, Terry thought he knew the perfect way to jumpstart her musical revival: by designing her album cover himself.
"Don't you think she might want to have an opinion on this?" Terry's wife Tammy asked after finding him on the phone with a printing company in Nashville. "Asking for input is a good idea!"
Terry was still convinced he was making the right choice, though. As he told Tammy, "There's a very thin line between interfering and helping!"
He eventually delivered the news to Rachel over FaceTime, but it wasn't until she stopped by the house that she saw the cover he designed.
When you first lay your eyes on it, the album cover isn't that bad—lucky for Rachel, Terry chose a photo that she previously said she liked—however, a closer look reveals "Rachel Bradshaw" written in one corner and "bares it all" below.
"'Bares it all?' That's a sexual reference," Rachel told her dad.
Terry insisted it wasn't because he was referring to her baring her "soul" through the music.
That may be true, but she still thought the album cover screamed "Rachel takes her clothes off, basically."
Even worse, Terry already ordered 5,000 album copies.
"Did you learn anything from the bench ads?!" Rachel asked.
The two then went back and forth for a bit, but eventually, Rachel acknowledged that he was just trying to help, and Terry realized his mistake. Then, all was well!
Tammy summed up the situation best, telling her husband, "You know what the hardest thing about being a parent is? You raise your kids to grow up to be able to take care of themselves. Once they get them to that point, you have to let them go and do that."
Watch the full episode of The Bradshaw Bunch here.