Astroworld Tragedy: $750 Million Lawsuit Filed Against Travis Scott on Behalf of Victims

Watch : Travis Scott SPEAKS OUT After Astroworld Festival Tragedy

Travis Scott is facing more legal troubles following his Astroworld festival, which left 10 people dead, including a 9-year-old child, and many others injured.

On Tuesday, Nov. 16, the Buzbee Law Firm filed a lawsuit seeking more than $750 million on behalf of at least 125 victims of the tragedy, including 21-year-old concertgoer Axel Acosta, who died the night of the rapper's show on Nov. 5 in his hometown of Houston. Axel's death is described in detail in the suit.

According to the docs obtained by E! News, the lawsuit was filed against Travis, Drake—who performed with Travis during the festival—Apple Music—which live-streamed the concert—Live Nation, Epic Records, Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation and several other businesses and event organizers, including ScoreMore and ASM Global.

"The victims on that night went to Astroworld for fun. Neither they nor their families were ever warned that they were walking into an extremely dangerous situation," the lawsuit alleges. "The deaths and injuries that occurred were needless and senseless, and the suffering caused the families and all others involved will be endless."