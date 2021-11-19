Halle Berry to Receive the People's Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards

Watch : Halle Berry to Receive 2021 People's Icon Award: A No-Brainer!

Is there anyone more iconic than Halle Berry?

The Academy Award-winning actress, director and producer will receive the People's Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards, E! announced on Friday, Nov. 19. Grammy Award-winning artist Cardi B will present the award to Berry at the ceremony.

Berry, a PCA-award winner and seven-time nominee, will be honored for her legendary contributions in TV and film, including her directorial debut in the highly-anticipated film Bruised, when the 2021 PCAs telecast take place on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

"Throughout her career, Halle Berry has broken down barriers, directed and starred in diverse roles that have paved the way for others in the industry," Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Entertainment Live Events, Specials & E! News, NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming, said in a statement today. "In addition to her filmography accolades and trendsetting ethos, Berry is known for her philanthropic work with women, children and underserved communities. She is an icon of our time and for all these reasons and more, we are honored to present her with The People's Icon of 2021."