Tiger King's Carole Baskin Shares What She Thinks Happened to Missing Husband Don Lewis

Watch : Carole Baskin Speaks Out After Tiger Attack Seriously Injures Volunteer

Carole Baskin is sticking by one theory about what happened to her missing husband.

On the hit 2020 Netflix docuseries Tiger King, Oklahoma zoo keeper Joe Exotic, who is serving 22 years in prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot against Florida big-cat rescue activist Baskin, accused her of killing her husband, Jack Donald "Don" Lewis, who she reported missing in 1997. Baskin has denied any involvement in his disappearance and police have said she is not a suspect or person of interest in the case. Tiger King 2, which premiered on Wednesday, Nov. 17, also addresses this.

"Don loved to fly and was looking to buy ultralights and experimental planes. I believe Don crashed a small experimental plane or ultralight into the Gulf for a number of reasons," Baskin said in a Reddit AMA on Monday, Nov. 15. "He wasn't licensed to fly yet did all the time."