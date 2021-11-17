Rapper Young Dolph Dead at 36 After Fatal Shooting

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

The rap community is mourning the loss of artist Young Dolph.

According to a spokesperson for the Memphis Police Department, a male victim was killed in a drive-by shooting on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

In a statement to Variety, APA Agency that Young Dolph, real name Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr., was the deceased. "All of us at APA are shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic loss of our dear friend and client, Young Dolph," the statement read. "The world has lost an icon, a great man and beloved artist who has been taken too soon. His dedication, drive, hard work and loyalty to all those around him always came first and he will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family at this most difficult time."

According to multiple outlets, Thornton was visiting the South Memphis bakery Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies at the time of the incident.

Following the news of Thornton's death, numerous members of the rap community expressed condolences to his family on social media.