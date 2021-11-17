Inside Scott Disick's Return to the Dating World 2 Months After Amelia Hamlin Breakup

Watch : Scott Disick Spotted With Ex Christine Burke

After making a splash in the news cycle, Scott Disick is dipping his feet back in the dating pool again.

It's been a bumpy few months for the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star who split from Amelia Hamlin after 11 months in September. And in the middle of October, Scott learned his ex Kourtney Kardashian had gotten engaged to Travis Barker after a lavish proposal.

But in recent days, the Talentless founder has raised eyebrows after being spotted with ex Christine Burke one day and model Hana Coss on another occasion.

According to a source close to Scott, the reality star is interested in several women and trying to move forward.

"Scott is dating around and getting back out there," a source exclusively shared with E! News. "He connected with his ex Christine through mutual friends, and they have been texting and hanging out. Now that Scott is single, he's been connecting with a lot of people from his past and is trying to go out more."