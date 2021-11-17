Which of Lisa Rinna's Alter-Egos Is Harry Hamlin's Favorite? Hear His Answer

Keeping things interesting.
Anyone who watches The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills knows that Lisa Rinna doesn't just dabble in wigs—she also creates entire personas around them. So, when Lisa's husband and actor extraordinaire Harry Hamlin stopped by E! News' Daily Pop on Wednesday, Nov. 17, the hard-hitting question had to be asked: Which alter-ego is his favorite?
Perhaps blonde bombshell Goldie, or maybe Pricilla, who made her debut at the RHOBH season 11 reunion with a sleek ponytail? There's also raven-haired Sabine and the wavy brunette with a side part named Chrissy.
As it turns out, the answer is "none of the above." Harry's real favorite persona is none other than Heidi, a long-haired caramel blonde with bangs.
"I like the Heidi wig, yeah," he explained before cheekily noting that he's lucky enough to "get all of them whenever I want."
The couple is celebrating their 25th anniversary next year, and while Daily Pop host Justin Sylvester pointed out that some actor pairs have to call it quits because they feel like they're competing, Harry said that's never been the case for him and Lisa.
"We've never even thought about being competitive," Harry revealed. "We've done a few projects together, we do businesses together. She has Rinna Beauty, her beauty line, and I help with that. We're coming out with a couple other things too, pretty soon."
In the meantime, Harry's focusing on his latest on-screen role: broadcast legend Tom Brokaw as part of The Hot Zone: Anthrax, the second season of National Geographic's anthology series. The show centers on the 2001 anthrax attacks and the FBI's search for the person behind them.
"When I was asked to do it, I go, 'You can't do this,'" Harry recalled. "It is impossible to play somebody like Tom Brokaw."
That's ultimately why he took the role, though.
"I like a challenge," Harry said on Daily Pop. "I guess it is hubris, but I said yes to this thing and I did it. But his voice is much, much deeper than mine."
To prepare, the L.A. Law alum studied Anthony Hopkins' 1995 portrayal of Richard Nixon.
"I watched how he did it and how he sort of threaded a needle through the character, just to find the essence," Harry recalled. "And that's what I wanted to go for."
Looking at The Hot Zone: Anthrax as a whole, Harry encouraged anyone—even those that lived through the events—to watch.
"We knew the broad story, but we didn't see what was going on behind the scenes with the FBI and all that, so that's what you find out in this," he explained. "It's kind of a whodunnit because they spent a long time trying to figure out who was behind this. 9/11 had just happened and we all thought it was part of that."
Hear more from Harry Hamlin—including his thoughts on social media—in the above Daily Pop interview.
The Hot Zone: Anthrax premieres Sunday, Nov. 28 on National Geographic, and will stream on Hulu.