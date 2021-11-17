Adele Almost Didn’t Release 30 for This Reason

We were close to not having it all—according to Adele.
Ahead of the release of her latest project, 30, the Grammy winner recently revealed she had second thoughts about her fourth studio album's debut.
"There were moments, when I was writing these songs," she told host Zane Lowe during the Nov. 17 episode of his Apple Music 1 podcast, "and even when I was mixing them and stuff like that, where I was like, ‘Maybe I don't need to put this album out.' Like, maybe I should write another. Just because music is my therapy."
Seeing as how the album's lead single, "Easy on Me" has already topped the music charts in over 25 countries in the less than four weeks since its debut—to say she made the right decision may be an understatement. But for Adele, it isn't about the numbers when it comes to making her music: Her art is more about a personal release.
"I'm never going into the studio to be like, ‘Right, I need another hit,'" she continued. "It's not like that for me. When something is more powerful and overwhelming than me, I like to go to a studio because it's normally a basement, and there's no f--king windows and no reception, so no one can get ahold of me. So, I'm basically running away. And no one would've known I'd written that record. And it's like maybe I just had to get it out of my system and stuff."
In a case of art imitating real life, the award-winning singer has been candid about her upcoming project relating to the ups and downs of her divorce. Adele, who is mother to 9-year-old Angelo, finalized her split from his father, Simon Konecki, earlier this year.
"It was like it really helped me, this album," she said. "It really, really did. And I truly do believe, like when we started the interview where I was like, ‘There's not an occasion or a scenario or a feeling where there is not the perfect song for it somewhere.' I really do believe, and I'm not being arrogant or anything like that here, it's just like, it was my hell, but I really went to hell and back."
"And I realized, I actually didn't like who I was," the 33-year-old singer said. "And I think I just really got, like most other human beings, especially of my age, really just got into that thing of just going through the motions. Like, I've got to get over there. And wasn't opening my eyes, and seeing what was actually happening at the time, and enjoying the world around me and stuff like that."
However, as fans are already more than aware of, Adele also knows her music can serve as a universal soothing system for all.
"I really think that some of the songs on this album could really help people," she said. "Really change people's lives. And I think a song like ‘Hold On' could actually save a few lives. I really, really do."