Is Archie Really Dead on Riverdale? The Creator Says...

Spoiler alert: This article contains details on the Riverdale season-six premiere from Nov. 16.

Welcome to the neighborhood...not.

In, the Nov. 16 episode, "Chapter Ninety-Six: Welcome to Rivervale," Riverdale's latest season opens on a sparkling new day in the town of town of Rivervale. No, that is not a typo.

Rivervale is a place where everything is supposed to be perfectly bright and sunny, but not is all as it seems. Jughead (Cole Spouse) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) have moved in together, and Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Reggie (Charles Melton) are now the most remarkable couple in town. Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) throws a maple harvest festival, and Archie (K.J. Apa) wins a bunch of competitions, ultimately being crowned king of the day. Yay!

Only, then things go topsy-turvy as Cheryl declares, "a sacrifice has to be made," and she kills him. The audience is left wondering if they are watching a spin-off of Midsommar, but don't cry just yet. Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, confirmed in a TV Line interview that, Archie is dead, but it's not a cold as ice ending.