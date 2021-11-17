Last Chance to Vote!

James Lafferty and Bryan Greenberg Have a Mini One Tree Hill Reunion

James Lafferty shared an adorable photo on social media having brunch with fellow One Tree Hill co-star Bryan Greenberg that will instantly take you back to Tree Hill, North Carolina.

Watch: "One Tree Hill" Stars Have a SWEET Reunion

The boys of Tree Hill, North Carolina are officially all grown up! 

James LaffertyOne Tree Hill's tough yet secretly sweet Nathan Scott—posted a photo with former co-star Bryan Greenberg, a.k.a. Jake Jagielski, and their partners, Alexandra Park and Jamie Chung, on Instagram on Tuesday, Nov. 16. 

The actors, as well as their friends and family, shared a delicious-looking New Zealand-inspired outdoor brunch hosted by Chung. 

Perhaps they were celebrating the past year's major milestones. In September, Lafferty and Park announced that they had gotten engaged and even floated the idea of fellow One Tree Hill star Stephen Colletti officiating their wedding (although he didn't seem too sure about the idea). Meanwhile, Greenberg and Chung, who got married back in 2015, recently welcomed twin boys.

"Thank you @tastenewzealand and @jamiejchung for a very tasty brunch the other day," Lafferty captioned the post. "Next stop, New Zealand. Some day. Hopefully soon." 

Greenberg appeared ready for the adventure, commenting, "just say the word homie." Chung responded to the post with a bunch of heart emojis. 

photos
One Tree Hill: Where Are They Now?

For more of the best One Tree Hill reunions, keep scrolling.

Instagram
Friends Forever

James Lafferty and Bryan Greenberg had a mini One Tree Hill reunion and were joined by Jamie Chung and Alexandra Park.

Instagram
The O.G.'s

As Hilarie shared, these three will always be there for another, through "thick and thin."

Instagram
Tric

Fans were loving this reunion, including Kristin Cavallari, who commented a heart on the post.

Instagram
Double Trouble

Hilarie and Robert give the camera a cheeky look in this selfie.

Instagram
Girl Power

It's safe to say these former cast mates will be BFFs.

Instagram
Say Cheese

Clearly, someone cannot contain their excitement over this reunion. 

Instagram
Cooper's Return

Throughout the many seasons of One Tree Hill, fans got to know and love many a character, including Michael Trucco's Cooper. As die-hard fans will recall, the conniving Rachel seduced Cooper and tricked him into thinking she was having his baby in the second season. The gig was up, however, when they both got in a car accident and she had to confess she lied about the whole thing, thus leading to Cooper's exit. 

Instagram
Angel of Death

Hilarie poses with the famous Angel of Death character that used to plague her. 

