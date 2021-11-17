Tamar Braxton Says She's "Not Angry" After Man Breaks Into Her House

Tamar Braxton says she has been a victim of a home burglary.
In an Instagram posted on Nov. 17, the singer claimed that a "broken, bum ass man" broke into her home and stole a safe.
"Not a Birkin, not a computer, not one of [my son] Logan's game systems, but he only went through my drawers, broke mirrors, turned my bed upside down and took my safe," she shared. "I want you to know firsthand that I'm not angry. You did not break me. You did not violate me. What your broken broke ass don't realize that God gave me that home and EVERY single thing in it during a pandemic and also during the time when I was all of those things."
The former Real co-host continued, "God personally put the pieces of my life back together again. So pumpkin, you did not steal from me. Those things that you took, he will give back to me a million times fold!!! You took from God!!! I know that is not a payback you are not prepared for, but get ready. This time you really did it!!"
Tamar went on to describe herself as a "kings kid" and predicted God is going to take the burglar's alleged offense "very personally.
"And Father, have your way—Amen," she added.
Soon after posting, Tamar received supportive messages from her friends including Shaunie O'Neal, who commented with prayer emojis. Married to Medicine star Dr. Jackie Walters added, "And I thank God for the hedge of protection over your life and everything he's blessed."
Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to E! News that authorities responded to a radio call of a burglary at a residence in Sherman Oaks, Calif., on Nov. 16 at 7:45 p.m. When they checked, the suspects were already gone.
According to police, the residence had been ransacked and the homeowner said U.S. currency was missing.
Witnesses told police that they saw two male Black suspects driving away in a dark sedan. Police say the investigation is ongoing.
—Reporting by Meriam Bouarrouj