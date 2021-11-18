See 90 Day: The Single Life's Big Ed Cry on a First Date

Watch : Big Ed's Crying Kills the Vibe on Date (Exclusive)

Big Ed is crying some big tears.

The 90 Day Fiancé alum is back on the market after splitting with single mom Liz in season one of the discovery+ spin-off 90 Day: The Single Life. Now, in a sneak peek at tomorrow's episode, airing Friday, Nov. 19, Ed hopes to find love again with Mia on a swing-dance date.

The only hitch? Ed can't stop crying over his ex.

"Sorry, I got emotional," Ed explains to Mia, before continuing in a confessional, "Swing dancing was awesome but now she seems very guarded and I did cry. I wear my heart on my sleeve and I kind of feel awkward."

It's been three months since Ed parted ways with Liz, 27; Mia, 42, thinks the dynamic was unhealthy for Ed.

"The relationship between Ed and Liz seems very, very concerning," Mia tells the camera. "He preferred to be in a toxic relationship and to be with someone, rather than be solo and happy."