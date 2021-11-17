Last Chance to Vote!

2021 People's Choice Awards
Siwas Dance Pop RevolutionPeople's Choice AwardsShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Laverne Cox to Host Live From E!: 2021 People's Choice Awards Red Carpet Show

By Jake Thompson Nov 17, 2021 7:00 PMTags
TVRed CarpetAwardsPeople's Choice AwardsShowsLaverne CoxNBCU
DEC. 7, 9 PM
Watch: Laverne Cox GLAMBOT: Behind the Scenes at Emmys

Laverne Cox is making the PCAs red carpet a familE! affair.

The award-winning actress, producer, activist and stylish star is getting a jump start on her new red carpet role by hosting E!'s highly anticipated 2021 People's Choice Awards pre-show next month.

That's right: Cox will host Live From E!: 2021 People's Choice Awards airing on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on E! from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

Cox was previously named the new host of E!'s signature red carpet award show coverage, Live From E!, starting in 2022, but luckily fans of the Orange Is The New Black superstar won't have to wait until the new year to see her take on the red carpet role.

In addition to interviewing the most in demand A-listers that entertainment has to offer, the Emmy-winning producer will host a series of celebrity-based interview specials spotlighting honorees and celebrating their blockbuster impact on Hollywood.

Live from E!: 2021 People's Choice Awards will provide viewers with the most extensive multi-platform content on-air, so you won't want to miss our red carpet queen.

photos
2021 People's Choice Awards Nominees: Social Stars

The 2021 People's Choice Awards will be hosted by Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson, who is also nominated for two PCAs this year.

Voting is currently open for the 40 categories across movies, television, music, and pop culture through tonight Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Fans can either vote online at www.votepca.com or on Twitter.

The 2021 People's Choice Awards will air Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. on E! and NBC.

Trending Stories

1

Bradley Cooper Finally Addresses Past Romance Rumors With Lady Gaga

2

Rugby Player Jannie du Plessis' Baby Son Dies in Drowning Accident

3
Exclusive

How Jake Gyllenhaal Feels About Taylor Swift's "All Too Well"

4

Go Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Family Birthday Trip

5

Vanessa Bryant Ordered to Turn Over Therapy Records Amid Lawsuit