Laverne Cox to Host Live From E!: 2021 People's Choice Awards Red Carpet Show

Watch : Laverne Cox GLAMBOT: Behind the Scenes at Emmys

Laverne Cox is making the PCAs red carpet a familE! affair.

The award-winning actress, producer, activist and stylish star is getting a jump start on her new red carpet role by hosting E!'s highly anticipated 2021 People's Choice Awards pre-show next month.

That's right: Cox will host Live From E!: 2021 People's Choice Awards airing on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on E! from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

Cox was previously named the new host of E!'s signature red carpet award show coverage, Live From E!, starting in 2022, but luckily fans of the Orange Is The New Black superstar won't have to wait until the new year to see her take on the red carpet role.

In addition to interviewing the most in demand A-listers that entertainment has to offer, the Emmy-winning producer will host a series of celebrity-based interview specials spotlighting honorees and celebrating their blockbuster impact on Hollywood.

Live from E!: 2021 People's Choice Awards will provide viewers with the most extensive multi-platform content on-air, so you won't want to miss our red carpet queen.