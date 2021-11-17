Watch the Teaser for the Final Season of Ozark Right Now

Watch : Laura Linney Gushes Over "Ozark" at 2019 Emmys

Ozark fans snap on your seatbelts and get ready for this very bumpy ride down memory lane.

Netflix just released a new teaser and photos from season four of the critically acclaimed family drama, which will premiere on Jan. 21, 2022.

The clip takes us back on a nostalgic journey through all three past seasons and opens up with a car crash scene. Smoke gently leaks out of a flipped over SUV on the side of road as we flashback to years of despair.

"Human beings make decisions. They commit acts. And that makes things happen," Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) says in voice-over. "It creates a snowball effect. It causes other people to make decisions."

Then the saga of the Byrde family rewinds quickly before our eyes. We see every bad decision they have ever made. (Let's just say they have not had the best track record.)