Salma Hayek Gushing Over Lady Gaga's "Hot" Parents Is a Mood

Father, son and the parents of the House of Gucci cast!
Salma Hayek couldn't help but gush over co-star Lady Gaga's attractive folks at the New York premiere of the film at Lincoln Center.
"Your mom is hot," Salma casually told Gaga during E! News' Daily Pop on Wednesday, Nov. 17.
The "Born This Way" singer responded, "I know, my mom is so hot!"
Salma continued, "She's so beautiful! By the way, your dad is hot too."
"Don't tell my mother!" Gaga joked.
And Salma continued to coo over Gaga. "She's amazing. She's such an inspiration. She is always fresh," the Eternals scene-stealer added. "There are these choices that are smart and intriguing and original. She's a professional and she is so passionate about it. It's contagious."
Meanwhile, Gaga quipped that she felt "pressure" to please director Ridley Scott with her performance. "I grew up three blocks away from here," Gaga reflected. "I don't belong here, thanks for bringing me."
Scott shared that Gaga is a "natural dresser" and was addicted to the wardrobe department.
But, Gaga promised she didn't take anything from set home. "I don't steal," she joked. "I just took home what was mine."
She added, "I thought it was beautiful that Ridley honored Italian designers who made a huge impact on the fashion industry."
