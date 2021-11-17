Buried in the Backyard's Body Count Rises With Chilling New Season: Watch a First Look

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

The true crime show all about disturbing discoveries is back.

Returning with a brand new season tomorrow, Thursday, Nov. 18 at 8 p.m., Oxygen's Buried in the Backyard will once again examine true-crime stories of victims found buried in the most unsuspecting of places.

The cases presented in the new episodes will surely keep you on the edge of your seat—but you don't have to take our word for it, because we're bringing you an exclusive sneak peek at what's to come.

In the below preview, you'll hear from the families of victims, investigators and more of those involved with all of this season's cases. The chilling interview excerpts range from mysterious to downright terrifying, as one expert tells the Buried in the Backyard cameras, "We knew nothing about this person," and another recalls discovering "bones and a skeleton."

Then there's the heartbreaking story of an interviewee who explained she and the rest of her family "never stopped trying to find" their loved one.