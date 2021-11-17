Go Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Family Birthday Trip to Mexico

Watch : Inside Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Engagement

To celebrate a birthday, there are few things better than jetting off to Cabo.

That was exactly what was on the schedule for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker as they celebrated the Blink-182 star's recent 46th birthday. However, it wasn't just for the soon-to-be bride and groom. The engaged lovebirds made the trip to Mexico a family affair as Travis' two kids—Alabama, 15, and Landon, 18—also joined them, along with Kourtney and ex Scott Disick's youngest son, Reign, 6.

Judging by posts on social media, the family appeared to have an unforgettable time together as they soaked up the picturesque sights in Cabo San Lucas, including a group horseback ride at sunset.

It looked like the perfect way to honor the rocker's special day. "I f--king love you more than anything," Kourtney wrote to the drummer on Instagram to commemorate his birthday. "My favorite everything. Happy birthday to you my baby!"