Did Dwyane Wade Have a Poster of Gabrielle Union in College? He Says…

No assists needed here: Despite what you may have heard, Dwyane Wade did not have a poster of his future-wife Gabrielle Union hanging on his wall.



The NBA star disputed the too-good-to-be-true rumor during his Nov. 16 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, sharing lightheartedly that "it's a lie."



As for where the story could have stemmed from, Dwyane told host Stephen Colbert that he has an idea it may have come from someone very close to home.



"So, my wife is a bigger celebrity than me," Dwyane said of his spouse of seven years. "And she gets to come on your show and other shows way more than I. So, she planted this story. This is a planted story. This did not happen, people."



In all fairness, the idea of having Gabrielle's poster up on the wall wouldn't be that far-fetched considering the timing. Dwyane's college days were during the early aughts, when she had already landed blockbuster roles in She's All That, 10 Things I Hate About You, and of course, Bring It On. Dwyane did admit that her picture was present back then—just on a smaller scale.