Bradley Cooper Finally Addresses Past Romance Rumors With A Star Is Born Co-Star Lady Gaga

Watch : Bradley Cooper's Birthday Message to Lady Gaga

Fans of A Star is Born know that Ally and Jackson were off the deep end in love, but what about the actors behind the characters?

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper sparked romance rumors in 2018 when the movie hit theaters. It was clear the co-stars had a close bond, with Gaga revealing that they had an "instant connection" that came "the second that I saw him."

Despite rumors to the contrary, Gaga has long maintained they weren't actually romantically involved.

"Yes, people saw love and—guess what—that's what we wanted you to see," the 35-year-old singer told Jimmy Kimmel in 2019. She knew the rumors were only fueled by their intimate performance of "Shallow" at the Oscars that year. But Gaga explained that Bradley had planned out the entire concert in extreme detail: "I knew that he had the vision for how it should go."

So, does her story check out? Bradley finally addressed the rumors himself in The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, Nov. 17.