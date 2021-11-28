How Lindsey Vonn Is Mentoring Team USA's Rising Skiers Ahead of 2022 Olympics

Watch : 2020 Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony: Must-See Moments

Never underestimate Lindsey Vonn as an athlete and a cheerleader.

After competing in the Salt Lake City, Turin, Vancouver and Pyeongchang Olympic games, the three-time medalist knows a thing or two about success.

And although she announced her retirement in February 2019, Lindsey remains hands-on with the sport and is more than happy to support the next generation of talent.

"I think it's a responsibility of a professional athlete to give back and I've always taken that responsibility to heart," Lindsey exclusively shared with E! News at the new Range Rover debut in Los Angeles. "For me, when I retired, it was important for me to stay in touch with all of my teammates and a lot of the young ones have definitely asked for my advice and I'm happy to give it. I've always been an open book and I want to help the next generation."

Earlier this month, Lindsey, who is a Land Rover ambassador, headed to Cooper Mountain in Colorado where she was able to ski with a group of Olympic hopefuls. Though she won't be racing with them in Beijing, Lindsey still considers them teammates.