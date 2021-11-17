All the Details on The Bachelorette Season 18 Episode 5 Fashion

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Last week's episode of The Bachelorette ended on a dramatic note (as per usual). This week, Michelle Young brought the guys to her home state, Minnesota. She had a solo date with Joe Coleman, visiting some of her favorite places. She introduced Nayte Olukoya to two of her close friends on their boating date. The rest of the guys participated in Viking challenges at a football stadium for a group date.
Each week, we get to see more strong connections form as Michelle's decisions get tougher to make. And, obviously, we cannot forget about the fashions. Michelle, Tayshia Adams, and Kaitlyn Bristowe have been blessing our televisions with some great looks. We pressed pause, took screenshots, and did the research to find the outfits from this week's episode so you don't have to.
Keep on scrolling to see some rose-worthy styles from Nordstrom, Orchard Mile, ASOS, Yoox, Amazon, Zappos, Net-a-Porter, MyTheresa, Saks Fifth Avenue, Intermix, Revolve, Farfetch, Shopbop, LuisaViaRoma, Bloomingdale's, and Moda Operandi.
At the start of the episode, Michelle walked around her hometown in a casual outfit, rocking a pair of jeans with a black, wrap top.
ASOS Wrap Top With Short Sleeve in Black
This top puts a playful spin on the classic black, short-sleeve t-shirt. The v-neck crop top has a wrap front with an adjustable tie. This is one of those incredibly versatile pieces that you can style in so many different ways.
No one can deny the undeniable spark between Michelle and Joe. It's been apparent since the moment he stepped out of the limo. During tonight's episode, their relationship got even deeper when Joe got vulnerable on their dinner date, opening up about his personal struggles. For their solo date, Michelle wore a black, long sleeve, sheer top, which she accessorized with a bold gold belt and some black, high heels.
Maje Tulle Top
Yes, it's possible for a sheer top to exude elegance. This sophisticated shirt has puff sleeves and it's gathered at the cuffs.
Jw Anderson Chain Embellished Leather Strap
Sure, this belt is pricey, but if you want you can go bold and wear it as a necklace too. Essentially, it's a two-in-one item that manages to be both classic and unique at the same time.
Alexandre Birman Dahra Link Leather Sandals
If you want to wear a high heel that's actually comfortable, go for a block heel. These black sandals have a 3.54-inch heel, a hardware-link ankle strap, and a zipper at the back.
For the group date, the guys and Michelle went to the football stadium, but they didn't actually play football. Instead, the guys participated in Viking games. During the daytime portion of the group date, Michelle looked cute and athletic in her all-black outfit.
Wolford x Adidas Studio Motion Long-Sleeve Top
This metallic, long sleeve crop top is incredibly stretchy. The sheer panelling makes this shirt the most glamorous workout attire in your wardrobe.
The Upside Original Super Soft Yoga Pants
How sleek are these black leggings? They look fashion-forward and they're comfortable, even during a high intensity workout. The leggings are made from moisture-wicking fabric, which is ideal for athletic activity. Beyond the gym, you can style them to create a cute casual outfit.
Nike Women's Air Max Bella Low Top Running Sneakers
These black Nikes are designed for weightlifting and circuit training. They have a foam midsole for maximum cushioning and a mid-foot strap to stabilize your feet during fast-paced movements.
Michelle went green for the group date after party with a sparkling, long sleeve, mini dress.
Philipp Plein Embellished Ruched Mini Dress
This emerald green dress would be a festive look for a holiday party. The ruched frock has ruched detailing with rhinestone embellishments throughout. You'll turn heads in this v-neck dress, which is also available in black, yellow, blue, red, and purple.
Michelle made an amazing entrance picking up Nayte for their one-on-one date when she pulled up driving a boat in her white wrap top.
Just Be Queen Sarah Crop Top
If you want to deliver a fashion moment, you need this crop top. There are so many photo-worthy moments here, from all angles. It has a plunging neckline in the front, a wrap-around tie in the back, and possibly a bit of side boob depending on how you style it.
Michelle continued with the white color palette for the night portion of her solo date with Nayte (and her awkward talk with Chris Sutton). This time she wore a collared, mini dress, exuding some elevated girl-next-door vibes.
Alexis Sakari Cutout Cotton Mini Shirt Dress
This white, mini dress has all the ease of wearing a white button-down top, but it's even better because it's a dress. There's nothing easier than just wearing a one-piece outfit. This dress has a fun cut-out waist, which is a fashionable twist to the traditional shirt dress.
The Bachelorette co-hosts Tayshia and Kaitlyn coordinated their rose ceremony ensembles, both opting for long sleeve, white mini dresses. Kaitlyn wore some sparkling heels with her mini. Tayshia went with colorful, feather heels.
Balmain Cut-Out Rib-Knit Dress
Don't be afraid to wear white in the winter. Yes, winter white is definitely a thing. This dress does the most without being over-the-top. The mock neck mini has cut-outs at the shoulders and chest. There are gold-tone buttons in the front. If you adore this dress and also want it in another color, it's available in black.
Badgley Mischka Women's Rennie Heeled Sandal
These crystal-covered high heels are a glamorous choice for an evening occasion with that beautiful ruffle on top. They'll complete your look as a bride or bridesmaid.
Retrofête Willa Leather Dress
This leather mini dress is the perfect representation of "work hard, play hard." Sure, it's a blazer-inspired dress with notched lapels, but it's made from leather and adorned with ruching.
Dolce & Gabbana Crocodile Flank Leather And Feather Mules With Jewel Embroidery
Yes, these feather high heels are a splurge for most of us, but they're just so fun, right? They have green, yellow, and blue feathers along with some jewel embroidery.
