LeVar Burton Will Be Hosting a Game Show After All

Levar Burton's pursuit of becoming a game show host is no longer in jeopardy!

Burton is going from reading the rainbow to handing out rainbow wedge game pieces as gears up to host the new Trivial Pursuit TV game show. Burton will serve as an executive producer on the series, co-produced by Hasbro and Entertainment One but a network is not yet set. Maybe all of the networks could have a trivia battle to see who should get it? Just a thought.

And Burton seems to be just as excited as the rest of us. "Trivial Pursuit is one of the best-known brands in the gaming universe," said the Emmy Award–winning actor. "I am thrilled to have partnered with Hasbro and eOne to bring this beloved game to market as a premium show for television."