Vote Now!

2021 People's Choice Awards
KardashiansJojo SiwaPeople's Choice AwardsShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Ava DuVernay’s Queen Sugar to End With Season 7

The critically acclaimed show from Ava DuVernay and the Oprah Winfrey Network will conclude after its seventh season.

By ElizaBeth Taylor Nov 16, 2021 11:04 PMTags
TVOprah WinfreyAva DuVernay
Watch: Oprah Winfrey Reveals Biggest Takeaways From "Queen Sugar"

Get ready for a sweet ending.  

On Tuesday, Nov. 16, E! News learned that Queen Sugar is set to end after its season seven in 2022. This news comes just before the beloved drama's season six finale, which airs tonight, Nov. 16.

The series by Ava DuVernay and the Oprah Winfrey Network debuted in 2016, and has been applauded for its powerful portrayal of a Black family in the Deep South. For those unfamiliar with the series, Queen Sugar follows three siblings who claim an inheritance from their recently departed father—an 800-acre sugarcane farm in Louisiana.

On bringing Queen Sugar to a close, DuVernay said in a statement, "To write and produce seven seasons of a modern drama centered on a Black family is a radical act in our industry and a triumph that has far exceeded every hope I held. Now I feel strongly that the story, which began as a sunrise of a suggestion from Oprah (Winfrey), is ready for its sunset as a dream fully realized."

photos
TV Remake, Reboot and Revival Status Check: What's Going on With Your Favorite Shows?

Season six of Queen Sugar started with Ralph (Kofi Siriboe) and Darla (Bianca Lawson) expecting a new baby while Nova (Rutina Wesley) fought political corruption. Meanwhile, Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) faced hard life decisions. All just another day in the life of the Bordelon family saga

 

Photo by Andrew Dosunmu © 2016 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc / Courtesy of OWN

Still, we aren't sure if we're ready to say farewell to the Bordelon family. As Oprah put it best in a 2016 interview with E! News, "The feeling and heart that you feel in this series is about connection. And it's about values that everybody watching also shares or has shared at some point in their families."

Trending Stories

1

NCIS Actor Heath Freeman Dead at 41

2

Pete Davidson Reveals His Dating Deal Breakers

3
Exclusive

See Inside Jeannie Mai's Travel-Themed Baby Shower

photos
Stars Who Love Oprah

Be sure to catch the season six final tonight, Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. on OWN. You can also find the first five seasons of Queen Sugar on Hulu.

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

NCIS Actor Heath Freeman Dead at 41

2

Pete Davidson Reveals His Dating Deal Breakers

3
Exclusive

See Inside Jeannie Mai's Travel-Themed Baby Shower

4

Anna Duggar Announces Birth of 7th Baby as Husband Josh Awaits Trial

5

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Spotted Arm in Arm Two Years After Split