Would Kendra Wilkinson Ever Get Married Again? Hear Her Surprising Thoughts on Dating

Kendra Wilkinson is ready to return to the small screen.
The reality TV personality, who starred in E!'s The Girls Next Door and Kendra, is at the center of a brand new series on Discovery+ called Kendra Sells Hollywood, and ahead of the premiere, she gave E! News' Daily Pop the inside scoop on what to expect.
"Times have changed big time," Kendra explained, reflecting on her previous television stints. "I don't even remember those days. Honestly, it's like a blur."
The 36-year-old mom of two is now a real estate agent, a decision she said she made when her "15 minutes" were up.
"Next thing you know, I found myself needing work and no one was calling," Kendra recalled. "I was like, down and out in the dark."
It was then that Kendra began pursuing her new career. And while Kendra Sells Hollywood documents her experience as an agent, "the decision to do real estate was 100 percent mine and nobody knew about it until I passed that real estate exam."
"I didn't enter this real estate business for the show," Kendra continued. "I did it for myself and my children as a single mom who needs to provide."
She shares son Hank, 11, and daughter Alijah Mary, 7, with her ex-husband Hank Baskett. The couple split in 2018 after nearly nine years of marriage, but as she told Daily Pop hosts Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart, "co-parenting is going really well."
"That part of life I got down. It's good," she added. "And my ex and I...we're working really well together. The kids are happy. Like, every minute goes into the kids and making sure that they are number one."
Kendra also revealed that that her two children will be featured on Kendra Sells Hollywood.
As for her past projects—namely The Girls Next Door, which documented her life in the Playboy Mansion as one of Hugh Hefner's girlfriends—Kendra explained that while she doesn't intend to let her kids watch the shows anytime soon, she operates a pretty "open household."
"You really have to be open and honest and use really strong communication skills with your kids if you're going to be a celebrity," Kendra said. "You have to be honest and any questions they have, they ask and there is no hiding."
Plus, she's more focused on the present: "What matters now is what they're seeing now, so, 'How is mama going to pick herself up and really, you know, conquer the world?'"
What Kendra isn't focused on is dating.
"What is dating, meeting a bunch of random people? Ew," she said, laughing. "I just want to get married and call it a day."
Justin suggested several dating shows for her to go on, but she's simply not interested.
"I just want to focus on my career for now," Kendra responded. Hear more from her in the above Daily Pop clip!
Kendra Sells Hollywood is available for streaming on Discovery+ beginning tomorrow, Nov. 17.