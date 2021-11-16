Dionne Warwick Calls for Jake Gyllenhaal to Return Taylor Swift's Scarf

Code Red, this is not a drill: Dionne Warwick has a message for Jake Gyllenhaal, and it's to return Taylor Swift's scarf at once.
Following the release of Red (Taylor's Version) on Nov. 12, everybody's been talking about the new 10-minute version of her beloved track "All Too Well," which has long been rumored to be about the musician's relationship with Jake. Now Dionne has officially entered the chat, and it's clear whose side she's on—at least when it comes to Taylor's famously MIA winter scarf.
"If that young man has Taylor's scarf," the Grammy winner, 80, tweeted on Nov. 15. "He should return it." And just for added clarification, Dionne followed it up by also tweeting, "It does not belong to you. Box it up and I will pay for the cost of the postage, Jake."
Not surprisingly, fans chimed in once the "Walk On By" singer tweeted out her thoughts on Taylor's track, with one user writing, "Return it, young man. The Queen said you have to." While another wrote, "THE PRESIDENT OF TWITTER HAS SPOKEN. Return the scarf, JAKE."
The song's original lyrics include, "And I left my scarf there at your sister's house / And you've still got it in your drawer, even now."
The extended version of "All Too Well" seems to shed a little more light on the brief romance between Jake and Taylor, as well as their subsequent split.
"They say all's well that ends well, but I'm in a new hell every time you double-cross my mind," Taylor sings on the track. "You said if we had been closer in age maybe it would have been fine / And that made me want to die." For reference, the two briefly dated in 2010 when she was about 20 and he was 29.
Neither Taylor nor Jake has ever publicly confirmed he was the true subject of the song, but Jake's sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal, has admitted previously that people have asked her about "this scarf."
We'll be eagerly waiting to hear if Taylor receives any surprise packages in the mail!