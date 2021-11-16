Chloe Kim Explains Why Winning Gold Isn't Everything at 2022 Winter Olympics

Watch : 2020 Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony: Must-See Moments

Regardless of what you hear, winning isn't everything at the Olympics.

For Chloe Kim, earning the gold medal in the women's snowboard halfpipe during the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang was a dream come true.

But as the history-making athlete prepares for another opportunity to win big at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, Chloe admits that obtaining the top prize isn't absolutely necessary.

While appearing on the Nov. 16 episode of Laugh Out Loud Network's Cold as Balls series, Chloe was asked by host Kevin Hart if winning anything other than gold is "acceptable" to her.

"Yes, because I get to go to the Olympics," she replied. "A lot of people expect certain things out of athletes, but at the end of the day, I just need to be grateful that I was able to go. And it's, like, somedays I just can't do it. I can't figure it out."