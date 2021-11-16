Hoping to Be Pete Davidson's Next Girlfriend? These Are His Dating Deal Breakers

Hollywood's hottest date is revealing his biggest deal breakers.
During an appearance on the River Cafe Table 4 podcast, Pete Davidson revealed that if a date is rude to the server, she won't be invited back to Staten Island for a second dinner. "I hate that," the 27-year old shared. "Immediately, in my head I would be like, ‘This is it.'"
And please, be polite if you're getting the waiter's attention. "Yeah, I don't like that ‘excuse me," he added. "It's just like, wait for the guy to walk by."
The Saturday Night Live star, who was a busboy in his hometown of Staten Island for years prior to breaking into the world of Hollywood, said that restaurants are the best places to take away the awkwardness and save him if he's the one who's the bad date.
"It's also like if you go to a great restaurant, even if I'm a s—y date, it's like at least the food was great," he said. "So, she can go home and be like, ‘He paid, and I ate.'"
Pete's biggest dating hack?
"I've always found that [a restaurant] or a movie is so easy because you don't have to talk, or you can just laugh at the same thing and look at each other for a second."
All this leads us to believe that Kim Kardashian must be incredibly lovely at restaurants. The King of Staten Island star and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum have turned heads in recent weeks after numerous outings. Ahead of Halloween, the duo shocked the world when they appeared holding hands while riding a roller coaster at Knott's Scary Farm in California.
Things continued as they were spotted out and about in the weeks following around New York City. An insider shared with E! that the SKIMS founder, who filed for divorce from Kanye West this year, "isn't looking to date anyone right now," thought she does feel chemistry with Pete.
"Whatever is going on between them," the insider said, "is exciting to her."