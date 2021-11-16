5 Burning Questions We Have Heading Into Riverdale Season 6

Not even a Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe shake can quench our thirst for Riverdale tea.
Season five of the drama came to a dramatic end this fall—with Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) being run out of town and a bomb blowing up the home of Archie (KJ Apa)—then an action-packed trailer for season six left us wondering what's next for Archie, Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse).
While Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has dropped plenty of hints about the new season, including that the new episodes will be "ghoulish fun," we have several burning questions heading into the season six premiere, which airs tonight, Nov. 16.
And we have a feeling that we're not the only ones, as season six marks the highly anticipated appearance of Sabrina Spellman (a.k.a. the resident teen witch from Riverdale's neighboring town of Greendale). Sabrina (played by Chilling Adventures of Sabrina alum Kiernan Shipka) will arrive in town in the fourth episode of the season, titled "The Witching Hour."
Do you have the same burning Riverdale questions as we here at E! News do? Find out by scrolling through the list below!
What's with the name change?
The first five episodes of season six are a part of a special event, with the show and its social media accounts rebranded as Rivervale. Even the characters are in on the temporary name change, as Jughead is heard saying in the trailer, "That's just how things roll in Rivervale."
Will the early part of season six be an alternate reality? Maybe it has something to do with the curse Cheryl placed at the end of season five? Hopefully we uncover the truth in the new episodes.
How did Betty and Archie survive Hiram's bomb?
Season five ended with Betty and Archie ready to take their romance to the next level, but before Barchie could consummate their love, the pair found a bomb that was about to go off. The season six trailer shows the pair alive and well...and wanting a baby? So we can't help but wonder: How did the twosome escape the deadly situation? Sure, Archie and Betty are pretty athletic, but fast enough to outrun a bomb? We're not so sure.
Did Cheryl bring Sabrina back from the dead?
For those unfamiliar with the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which is a part of the Riverdale universe, Sabrina died at the end of season four, having sacrificed herself to save her loved ones. Understandably, we're a little baffled by Sabrina's upcoming appearance in season six. Will she be a ghost? Did Cheryl revive the once deceased blond witch? We need answers.
Who is the Trash Bag Killer?
This isn't the first time that Riverdale has left us wondering for too long about a killer's identity—shout-out to Black Hood—and we doubt it will be the last. Season five saw Betty terrorized by the Trash Bag Killer, whose identity still remains a mystery. Fingers crossed we'll get some closure on this plotline.
Is Hiram Lodge gone from Riverdale for good?
Let's be honest, we're still in denial that Consuelos has exited the series. Yet, Aguirre-Sacasa gave us hope when he said in a statement in early October, "We wish Mark the best and hope this isn't the last we've seen of Hiram Lodge."
Even though Consuelos isn't a series regular on Riverdale anymore, that doesn't mean we can rule out a guest appearance.
Riverdale season six premieres tonight, Nov. 16 at 9 p.m. on the CW.