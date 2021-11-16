Go Inside the Live-Action Reimagining of Avatar: The Last Airbender

The fantasy has come true!
A new mystical quest awaits fans with Netflix's new live-action spin on Avatar: The Last Airbender.
The series based on the beloved Nickelodeon show is back with a twist, and anime fans are rejoicing in the news. So, update your avatar and get ready for a new adventure, which showrunner Albert Kim hopes will create "a new benchmark in representation and bring in a whole new generation of fans."
Cast members include Lost's Daniel Dae Kim, The Mandalorian's Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Nightwatch's Lim Kay Siu and Ken Leung from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
The adaptation—which centers on the adventures of Aang and his friends, who fight to save the world by defeating the Fire-Nation—spins off from the original cartoon series from 2005. Over three seasons, the story of a young boy who undertakes a dangerous mystic quest to fulfill his destiny as the Avatar hooked millions of fans across the world.
Kim, who first watched the cartoon with his daughter, reflected on the Netflix spin-off, saying, "This was a chance to showcase Asian and Indigenous characters as living, breathing people. Not just in a cartoon, but in a world that truly exists, very similar to the one we live in."
Promising that there will be surprises for existing fans, it will also be an opportunity to do more with the story that wasn't done in the original. Kim hopes to please Avatar die-hards, who weren't fond of M. Night Shyamalan's 2010 film version, and newbies alike.
"I didn't want to modernize the story, or twist it to fit current trends," said Kim. "Aang is not going to be a gritty antihero. Katara is not going to get curtain bangs. I was briefly tempted to give Sokka a TikTok account though. Think of the possibilities."
