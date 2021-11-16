Vote Now!

2021 People's Choice Awards
KardashiansJojo SiwaPeople's Choice AwardsShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters
Exclusive

James Corden Is Absolutely Giddy Over The Late Late Show's 2021 People's Choice Awards Nomination

By Mike Vulpo, Jake Thompson Nov 16, 2021 6:48 PMTags
TVAwardsPeople's Choice AwardsShowsJames CordenNBCU Checkout
DEC. 7, 9 PM
Watch: Why James Corden Loves Creating Viral Moments

It's all smiles for this late night talk show host!

The excitement is infectious for comic legend James Corden following the news of his Nighttime Talk Show of 2021 nomination at this year's People's Choice Awards

"It's thrilling every year, genuinely," the "Carpool Karaoke" king exclusively told E! News at the new Range Rover debut at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Monday, Nov. 15. "It means a huge amount to me and everyone that works on the show," the Cats performer added with gratitude, reflecting on his show's grand year.

"I just get to work with some people that I really, really love," James shared when asked what his favorite part of doing the show everyday is.

And what's the Into the Woods actor's biggest compliment he's ever received from fans? "That they ever watched it!" he giddily joked.

The Late Late Show host is nominated for Nighttime Talk Show of 2021.

photos
2021 People's Choice Award Nominees: Latin Artists

Corden will go head-to-head with fellow nominees Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Jaguar Land Rover

If Corden is your pick, then you can help the Peter Rabbit performer possibly take home a PCAs trophy right now.

Voting is now open so head to the official voting site or take to Twitter with the hashtag of the category and your nominee pick now!

But hurry, you have until tomorrow, Nov. 17!

Trending Stories

1

NCIS Actor Heath Freeman Dead at 41

2
Exclusive

See Inside Jeannie Mai's Travel-Themed Baby Shower

3

DWTS' Derek Hough Diagnosed With Breakthrough Case of COVID

The 2021 People's Choice Awards will air Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. on E! and NBC.

Trending Stories

1

NCIS Actor Heath Freeman Dead at 41

2
Exclusive

See Inside Jeannie Mai's Travel-Themed Baby Shower

3

DWTS' Derek Hough Diagnosed With Breakthrough Case of COVID

4

Pete Davidson Reveals His Dating Deal Breakers

5

Miles Teller Sets the Record Straight on His COVID Vaccination Status