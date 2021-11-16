James Corden Is Absolutely Giddy Over The Late Late Show's 2021 People's Choice Awards Nomination

Watch : Why James Corden Loves Creating Viral Moments

It's all smiles for this late night talk show host!

The excitement is infectious for comic legend James Corden following the news of his Nighttime Talk Show of 2021 nomination at this year's People's Choice Awards.

"It's thrilling every year, genuinely," the "Carpool Karaoke" king exclusively told E! News at the new Range Rover debut at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Monday, Nov. 15. "It means a huge amount to me and everyone that works on the show," the Cats performer added with gratitude, reflecting on his show's grand year.

"I just get to work with some people that I really, really love," James shared when asked what his favorite part of doing the show everyday is.

And what's the Into the Woods actor's biggest compliment he's ever received from fans? "That they ever watched it!" he giddily joked.

The Late Late Show host is nominated for Nighttime Talk Show of 2021.