Why Maddie and Kenzie Ziegler Are Loving This "More Relaxed" Stage of Their Careers

Watch : Mackenzie Ziegler's Soundtrack to Her Life: My Music Moments

In the decade-plus since Maddie and Kenzie Ziegler first pirouetted into our lives as the breakout stars of Dance Moms, they've released full-length albums, feature films, clothing collabs and even a memoir at the ripe old age of 15.

They've taken their talents to So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation and Dancing With the Stars: Juniors and, in the case of Maddie, racked up billions of YouTube views as electropop star Sia's music video darling.

And though they have a combined 28.5 million fans following their every move on Instagram, every now and then they'll come across a devotee that is shocked to discover that they're no longer pint-sized ballerinas collecting every trophy the dance competition world has to offer.

"The little girls who have watched us for a long time, they still think that we're young," noted Kenzie. "So sometimes when we meet them they're like, 'Wait, you're old?'"