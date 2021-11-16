NCIS Actor Heath Freeman Dead at 41

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Hollywood has lost a star way too soon.

Heath Freeman, the actor who appeared in hit shows like NCIS and Bones, has died, his manager confirmed to E! News. Heath was 41 years old.

"We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman," a statement from his manager read. "A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an extraordinary zest for life."

"He was extremely proud of his recent film work and was very excited for the next chapter of his career," the statement continued. "His remarkable legacy as a son, brother, uncle, friend, extraordinarily gifted actor and producer, consummate cook, and man with the most infectious and spectacular laugh, will live on forever. May his memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved him."

Details surrounding his untimely death have not been confirmed. Heath's acting credits over the years included appearances on NCIS, ER, and a recurring role as Gavin Dillon on Raising the Bar. He most recently wrapped filming on Terror on the Prairie, his final performance before his death.