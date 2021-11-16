See Terry Bradshaw's Heartwarming Reaction to Daughter Rachel's New Song on The Bradshaw Bunch

Watch : Terry Bradshaw Bonds With Rachel Over Her New Music

Number one fan.

Rachel Bradshaw's musical hiatus is officially over on tomorrow's all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch, and dad Terry Bradshaw couldn't be happier.

The NFL Hall of Famer has been trying to convince his daughter to revive her singing career since the last season of the E! series, and while Rachel did take a big step by singing in public for the first time in ages at a large NASCAR event, she was still hesitant to jump back into making music.

Why? As Terry previously revealed, Rachel lost her passion for singing after the tragic death of her husband, Tennessee Titans kicker Rob Bironas.

Now in a better place after taking time to heal, Rachel is finally returning to the booth. In this sneak peek clip, she pulls up to her dad's house to deliver the exciting news: "I just got my mixes back for my record and I want you to hear it with me!"