Why It Took Succession’s Kieran Culkin 7 Weeks to Name Baby No. 2

What's in a name? Kieran Culkin and his wife Jazz Charton certainly put a lot of thought into choosing one for their newborn.
During the Nov. 16 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Succession star revealed it took the couple seven weeks to finalize their baby boy's moniker. While Kieran and Jazz ended up picking Wilder Wolf for their 3-month-old son, there was a lot of back-and-forth with the decision.
"My wife wanted Wolf. She was fighting hard for Wolf," the 39-year-old actor said. "We found it in the hospital the day that he was born and we thought ‘That's great.' But instead of pulling the trigger on it, [we thought], ‘Let's torture ourselves for about seven weeks,' disagreeing with names before we come around to the name that we picked. ‘Cause we didn't know if we were having a boy or a girl."
Fortunately for the parents, they were able to buy a little more time because Jazz was remarkably able to "hold the baby in for an hour and a half," literally taking the couple to the drawing board.
"So, she's in bed and we have a dry erase board so we can go over every name we thought of," Kieran said. "And we were like ‘Let's focus on girl names because we really like these.' We narrowed it down to two girl names that we really liked, and we agreed it was going to be one of those two names if it's a girl, and if it's a boy we're screwed."
Of course, Kieran and Jazz welcomed a boy and "spent seven weeks arguing about names."
Kieran and Jazz shared the exciting news that they expanded the line of succession with a sweet Instagram post in September—a month after Wolf was born. The pair are also parents to daughter Kinsey Sioux.
Adding to their family isn't the only major change in Kieran and Jazz's lives. The Long Live Royals star shared they finally moved out of the one-bedroom New York City apartment he's been living in since he was 19-years-old.
Kieran admitted that his daughter's sleeping habits resulted in him and his wife sleeping on a mattress in the living room while she had their bed—for the last two years. Until one day, his then-pregnant wife had enough.
"There was a day in particular where I came home from a long day at work and my wife is like seven months pregnant," he said. "The place is a mess because I left it a mess, because I had to go work all day and I came home, and I tried to explain ‘I'm a little too tired today to clean. Is that fine?' and she does ‘yeah, that's fine.'"
After looking around at their living situation, Jazz finally gave her husband the truth. "She goes, ‘You know you're on a hit TV show, right? We don't have to live like this.'"
Now the family lives happily ever after with a fully named newborn in a bigger apartment.