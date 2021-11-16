Why Harry Styles Doesn't Talk About His Relationship With Olivia Wilde

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

"I think music and acting really aid each other in a lot of ways," Harry told Dazed. "In my experience, a lot of the time when I've gone to do a film I've felt like, ‘Oh, I'm probably not gonna do any music for a while because I'll be so focused on that'. And then I actually find that, by the time I get home at the end of the day, I just write so much. Any time you are looking at the world through someone else's lens and exploring different emotions, it feels like a benefit in so many ways."



Speaking of benefits, one more that fans will get to experience in the near future is the launch of Harry's beauty brand, Pleasing. His forthcoming line will feature serums, lip oils and nail polish, with Harry noting that there will be "more to come." With various ventures underneath his belt, Harry also noted that he feels unafraid of evolving past his music.