Why Harry Styles Doesn't Talk About His Relationship With Olivia Wilde

For Harry Styles, having that fine line between his work life and personal life is quite necessary. See how the singer says he tries to keep his worlds separate.

Harry Styles is on a mission to keep the special sections of his life golden.
 
The 27-year-old singer, who serves as Dazed's latest cover star, opened up to the publication about keeping that fine line sturdy between work and play. Harry—who has been busy traveling across the U.S. over the past few months for his Love on Tour concert extravaganza—spilled the beans about sectionalizing the areas of his life, all while remaining tight-lipped about his romance with Olivia Wilde.
 
The "Golden" singer told the magazine, "I've always tried to compartmentalize my personal life and my working life."
 
As for his personal life, all eyes have been on Harry and Olivia ever since the two confirmed they were a couple earlier this year. They met on the set her psychological thriller, thriller, Don't Worry, Darling, which Harry acted in and Olivia directed. Since then, the two have been spotted out and about together, with the most recent show of support featuring Olivia front and center at the Grammy winner's recent concerts.

But when it comes to business, Harry is on a roll. The One Direction alum is building quite the acting résumé, which also recently includes a cameo in Marvel's Eternals.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

"I think music and acting really aid each other in a lot of ways," Harry told Dazed. "In my experience, a lot of the time when I've gone to do a film I've felt like, ‘Oh, I'm probably not gonna do any music for a while because I'll be so focused on that'. And then I actually find that, by the time I get home at the end of the day, I just write so much. Any time you are looking at the world through someone else's lens and exploring different emotions, it feels like a benefit in so many ways."
 
Speaking of benefits, one more that fans will get to experience in the near future is the launch of Harry's beauty brand, Pleasing. His forthcoming line will feature serums, lip oils and nail polish, with Harry noting that there will be "more to come." With various ventures underneath his belt, Harry also noted that he feels unafraid of evolving past his music.

"There was a time when I was younger, and I was in the band, when I would have been afraid for everything to have stopped," he said. "I didn't necessarily know who I was if I wasn't in the band. Now, the idea of people going, 'We don't like your music anymore, go away' doesn't scare me. I think there was a time when it did. It gives me the freedom to kind of go, 'Great!' I'm not working from a place of fear. I'm working from a place of wanting to work stuff out, and try different things."

