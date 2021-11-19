Latin Grammys 2021 Winners: The Complete List

Latin music's biggest night is back!
On Thursday, Nov. 18, the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards returned under one roof after last year's ceremony was held at multiple locations due to the pandemic.
Hosts Carlos Rivera, Roselyn Sánchez and Ana Brenda Contreras were on-hand at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to celebrate a year's worth of incredible music amongst hitmakers like Bad Bunny, Paula Arenas and Pablo Alborán.
Ahead of the star-studded ceremony, which will also feature Christina Aguilera returning to the Latin Grammy stage after more than two decades, singer Camilo led the nominations with a total of 10 nods, including twice in each of the record of the year and song of the year categories.
Meanwhile, Juan Luis Guerra was hot on his heels with six nominations—the most he's ever received in a single year.
So who won big at this year's award show? See below for the list of winners.
Record Of The Year
"Si Hubieras Querido"—Pablo Alborán
"Todo de Ti"—Rauw Alejandro
"Un Amor Eterno" (Versión Balada)—Marc Anthony
"A Tu Lado"—Paula Arenas
"Bohemio"—Andrés Calamaro & Julio Iglesias
"Vida de Rico"—Camilo
"Suéltame, Bogotá"—Diamante Eléctrico
"Amén"—Ricardo Montaner, Mau y Ricky, Camilo, Evaluna Montaner
"Dios Así lo Quiso" — Ricardo Montaner & Juan Luis Guerra
"Te Olvidaste"—C. Tangana & Omar Apollo
WINNER: "Talvez"—Caetano Veloso & Tom Veloso
Album of the Year
Vértigo—Pablo Alborán
Mis Amores—Paula Arenas
El Último Tour Del Mundo—Bad Bunny
WINNER: Salswing!—Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
Mis Manos—Camilo
Nana, Tom, Vinícius—Nana Caymmi
Privé—Juan Luis Guerra
Origen—Juanes
Un Canto Por México, Vol. II—Natalia Lafourcade
El Madrileño—C. Tangana
Song of the Year
"A Tu Lado"—Paula Arenas & María Elisa Ayerbe, songwriters (Paula Arenas)
"A Veces"—Diamante Eléctrico, songwriters (Diamante Eléctrico)
"Agua"—J Balvin, Alejandro Borrero, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Derek Drymon, Mark Harrison, Stephen Hillenburg, Jhay Cortez, Alejandro Ramirez, Ivanni Rodríguez, Blaise Smith, Tainy & Juan Camilo Vargas, songwriters (Tainy & J Balvin)
"Canción Bonita"—Rafa Arcaute, Ricky Martin, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Carlos Vives, songwriters (Carlos Vives & Ricky Martin)
"Dios Así Lo Quiso"—Camilo, David Julca, Jonathan Julca, Yasmil Jesús Marrufo & Ricardo Montaner, songwriters (Ricardo Montaner & Juan Luis Guerra)
"Hawái"—Édgar Barrera, René Cano, Kevyn Cruz, Johan Espinosa, Kevin Jiménez, Miky La Sensa, Bryan Lezcano, Maluma, Andrés Uribe & Juan Camilo Vargas, songwriters (Maluma)
"Mi Guitarra"—Javier Limón, songwriter (Javier Limón, Juan Luis Guerra & Nella)
WINNER: "Patria y Vida"—Descemer Bueno, El Funky, Gente De Zona, Yadam González, Beatriz Luengo, Maykel Osorbo & Yotuel, songwriters (Yotuel, Gente De Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo, El Funky)
"Que Se Sepa Nuestro Amor"—El David Aguilar & Mon Laferte, songwriters (Mon Laferte & Alejandro Fernández)
"Si Hubieras Querido"—Pablo Alborán, Nicolás "Na'vi" De La Espriella, Diana Fuentes & Julio Reyes, songwriters (Pablo Alborán)
"Todo De Ti"—Rauw Alejandro, José M. Collazo, Luis J. González, Rafael E. Pabón Navedo & Eric Pérez Rovira, songwriters (Rauw Alejandro)
"Vida De Rico"—Édgar Barrera & Camilo, songwriters (Camilo)
Best New Artist
Giulia Be
María Becerra
Bizarrap
Boza
Zoe Gotusso
Humbe
Rita Indiana
Lasso
Paloma Mami
Marco Mares
WINNER: Juliana Velásquez
Best Pop Vocal Album
Dios Los Cría—Andrés Calamaro
WINNER: Mis Manos—Camilo
Munay—Pedro Capó
K.O.—Danna Paola
De México—Reik
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Vértigo—Pablo Alborán
Mis Amores—Paula Arenas
WINNER: Privé—Juan Luis Guerra
Doce Margaritas—Nella
Atlántico a Pie—Diego Torres
Best Pop Song
"Adiós"—David Julca, Jonathan Julca, Pablo López & Sebastián Yatra, songwriters (Sebastián Yatra)
"Ahí"—Javier Limón, songwriter (Nella)
"Canción Bonita"—Rafa Arcaute, Ricky Martin, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Carlos Vives, songwriters (Carlos Vives & Ricky Martin)
"La Mujer"—Mon Laferte, songwriter (Mon Laferte & Gloria Trevi)
WINNER: "Vida De Rico"—Édgar Barrera & Camilo, songwriters (Camilo)
Best Urban Fusion/Performance
"El Amor Es Ua Moda"—Alcover, Juan Magan & Don Omar
WINNER: "Tattoo (Remix)"—Rauw Alejandro & Camilo
"Nathy Peluso: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol.36"—Bizarrap & Nathy Peluso
"Diplomatico"—Major Lazer Featuring Guaynaa
"Hawái (Remix)"—Maluma & The Weeknd
Best Reggaeton Performance
"Tu Veneno"—J. Balvin
"La Tóxica"—Farruko
WINNER: "Bichota"—Karol G
"Carmelo"—Ozuna
"La Curiosidad"—Jay Wheeler, DJ Nelson & Myke Towers
Best Urban Music Album
Goldo Funky—Akapellah
Monarca—Eladio Carrion
Enoc—Ozuna
Lyke Mike—Mike Towers
WINNER: El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo—Bad Bunny
Best Rap/Hip Hop Song
WINNER: "Booker T"—Bad Bunny & Marco Daniel Borrero, songwriters (Bad Bunny)
"Condenados"—Akapellah & Pedro Querales, songwriters (Akapellah)
"La Vendedora de Placer"—Lito MC Cassidy, songwriter (Lito MC Cassidy)
"Sana Sana"—Rafa Arcaute, Gino Borri, Illmind, Ángel López, Nathy Peluso & Federico Vindver, songwriters (Nathy Peluso)
"Snow Tha Product: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol.39"—Bizarrap & Snow Tha Product, songwriters (Bizarrap, Snow Tha Product)
Best Urban Song
"A Fuego"—Farina, Joshua Javier Méndez, Sech, Jonathan Emmanuel Tobar & Jorge Valdés Vásquez, songwriters (Farina)
"Agua"—J Balvin, Alejandro Borrero, Jhay Cortez, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Derek Drymon, Mark Harrison, Stephen Hillenburg, Alejandro Ramírez, Ivanni Rodríguez, Blaise Smith, Tainy & Juan Camilo Vargas, songwriters (Tainy & J Balvin)
"Dakiti"—Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez, Nydia Laner, Gabriel Mora, Egbert Rosa & Tainy, songwriters (Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez)
"La Curiosidad"—Myke Towers & Jay Wheeler, songwriters (Jay Wheeler, DJ Nelson & Myke Towers)
WINNER: "Patria y Vida"—Descemer Bueno, El Funky, Gente De Zona, Yadam González, Beatriz Luengo, Maykel Osorbo & Yotuel, songwriters (Yotuel, Gente De Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo, El Funky)
Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album
Cuando Te Enamores—El Bebeto
WINNER: A Mis 80's—Vicente Fernández
#Charramillennial - Lady—Nora González
Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe)—Christian Nodal
Soy México—Pike Romero
Best Portuguese Language Song
"A Cidade"—Francisco Ribeiro Eller and Lucas Veneu Videla, songwriters (Chico Chico e João Mantuano)
"Amores e Flores"—Diogo Melim and Rodrigo Melim, songwriters (Melim)
"Espera a Primavera"—Nando Reis, songwriter (Nando Reis)
"Lágrimas De Alegria"—Tales De Polli and Deko, songwriters (Maneva and Natiruts)
WINNER: "Lisboa"—Ana Caetano & Paulo Novaes, songwriters (Anavitória e Lenine)
"Mulheres Não Têm Que Chorar"—Tiê Castro, Emicida and Guga Fernandes, songwriters (Ivete Sangalo and Emicida)
Best Contemporary Tropical Album
Legendarios—Billos
Río Abajo—Diana Burco
WINNER: Brazil305—Gloria Estefan
Acertijos—Pedrito Martínez
La Música Del Carnaval - XX Aniversario—Juventino Ojito y Su Son Mocaná