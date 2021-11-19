KardashiansBachelor NationTV ScoopShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Latin Grammys 2021 Winners: The Complete List

The biggest stars in music are being honored at the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards. Scroll on to see who walked away from the star-studded ceremony a winner.

By Gabrielle Chung Nov 19, 2021 4:08 AMTags
AwardsCelebritiesLatin Grammy Awards
Watch: Prince Royce's 2020: From COVID-19 to Latin Grammy Nominations

Latin music's biggest night is back!

On Thursday, Nov. 18, the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards returned under one roof after last year's ceremony was held at multiple locations due to the pandemic.

Hosts Carlos Rivera, Roselyn Sánchez and Ana Brenda Contreras were on-hand at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to celebrate a year's worth of incredible music amongst hitmakers like Bad Bunny, Paula Arenas and Pablo Alborán.

Ahead of the star-studded ceremony, which will also feature Christina Aguilera returning to the Latin Grammy stage after more than two decades, singer Camilo led the nominations with a total of 10 nods, including twice in each of the record of the year and song of the year categories.

Meanwhile, Juan Luis Guerra was hot on his heels with six nominations—the most he's ever received in a single year.

So who won big at this year's award show? See below for the list of winners.

photos
Latin Grammys 2020: Red Carpet Fashion

Record Of The Year

"Si Hubieras Querido"—Pablo Alborán

"Todo de Ti"—Rauw Alejandro

"Un Amor Eterno" (Versión Balada)—Marc Anthony

"A Tu Lado"—Paula Arenas

"Bohemio"—Andrés Calamaro & Julio Iglesias

"Vida de Rico"—Camilo

"Suéltame, Bogotá"—Diamante Eléctrico

"Amén"—Ricardo Montaner, Mau y Ricky, Camilo, Evaluna Montaner

"Dios Así lo Quiso" — Ricardo Montaner & Juan Luis Guerra

"Te Olvidaste"—C. Tangana & Omar Apollo

WINNER: "Talvez"—Caetano Veloso & Tom Veloso

Album of the Year

Vértigo—Pablo Alborán

Mis Amores—Paula Arenas

El Último Tour Del Mundo—Bad Bunny

WINNERSalswing!—Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Mis Manos—Camilo 

Nana, Tom, Vinícius—Nana Caymmi

Privé—Juan Luis Guerra

Origen—Juanes

Un Canto Por México, Vol. II—Natalia Lafourcade

El Madrileño—C. Tangana

Song of the Year

"A Tu Lado"—Paula Arenas & María Elisa Ayerbe, songwriters (Paula Arenas)

"A Veces"—Diamante Eléctrico, songwriters (Diamante Eléctrico)

"Agua"—J Balvin, Alejandro Borrero, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Derek Drymon, Mark Harrison, Stephen Hillenburg, Jhay Cortez, Alejandro Ramirez, Ivanni Rodríguez, Blaise Smith, Tainy & Juan Camilo Vargas, songwriters (Tainy & J Balvin)

"Canción Bonita"—Rafa Arcaute, Ricky Martin, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Carlos Vives, songwriters (Carlos Vives & Ricky Martin)

"Dios Así Lo Quiso"—Camilo, David Julca, Jonathan Julca, Yasmil Jesús Marrufo & Ricardo Montaner, songwriters (Ricardo Montaner & Juan Luis Guerra)

"Hawái"—Édgar Barrera, René Cano, Kevyn Cruz, Johan Espinosa, Kevin Jiménez, Miky La Sensa, Bryan Lezcano, Maluma, Andrés Uribe & Juan Camilo Vargas, songwriters (Maluma) 

"Mi Guitarra"—Javier Limón, songwriter (Javier Limón, Juan Luis Guerra & Nella)

WINNER: "Patria y Vida"—Descemer Bueno, El Funky, Gente De Zona, Yadam González, Beatriz Luengo, Maykel Osorbo & Yotuel, songwriters (Yotuel, Gente De Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo, El Funky)

"Que Se Sepa Nuestro Amor"—El David Aguilar & Mon Laferte, songwriters (Mon Laferte & Alejandro Fernández)

"Si Hubieras Querido"—Pablo Alborán, Nicolás "Na'vi" De La Espriella, Diana Fuentes & Julio Reyes, songwriters (Pablo Alborán) 

"Todo De Ti"—Rauw Alejandro, José M. Collazo, Luis J. González, Rafael E. Pabón Navedo & Eric Pérez Rovira, songwriters (Rauw Alejandro)

"Vida De Rico"—Édgar Barrera & Camilo, songwriters (Camilo)

Best New Artist

Giulia Be

María Becerra

Bizarrap

Boza

Zoe Gotusso

Humbe

Rita Indiana

Lasso

Paloma Mami

Marco Mares

WINNER: Juliana Velásquez

Best Pop Vocal Album

Dios Los Cría—Andrés Calamaro
 
WINNERMis Manos—Camilo

Munay—Pedro Capó
 
K.O.—Danna Paola

De México—Reik

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Vértigo—Pablo Alborán

Mis Amores—Paula Arenas

WINNERPrivé—Juan Luis Guerra

Doce Margaritas—Nella

Atlántico a Pie—Diego Torres

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are Officially Dating

2
Exclusive

Why Shawn Mendes "Initiated" Split From Camila Cabello After 2 Years

3

Bradley Cooper Finally Addresses Past Romance Rumors With Lady Gaga

Best Pop Song

"Adiós"—David Julca, Jonathan Julca, Pablo López & Sebastián Yatra, songwriters (Sebastián Yatra)

"Ahí"—Javier Limón, songwriter (Nella)

"Canción Bonita"—Rafa Arcaute, Ricky Martin, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Carlos Vives, songwriters (Carlos Vives & Ricky Martin)

"La Mujer"—Mon Laferte, songwriter (Mon Laferte & Gloria Trevi)

WINNER: "Vida De Rico"—Édgar Barrera & Camilo, songwriters (Camilo)

Best Urban Fusion/Performance

"El Amor Es Ua Moda"—Alcover, Juan Magan & Don Omar

WINNER: "Tattoo (Remix)"—Rauw Alejandro & Camilo

"Nathy Peluso: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol.36"—Bizarrap & Nathy Peluso

"Diplomatico"—Major Lazer Featuring Guaynaa

"Hawái (Remix)"—Maluma & The Weeknd

Best Reggaeton Performance

"Tu Veneno"—J. Balvin

"La Tóxica"—Farruko

WINNER: "Bichota"—Karol G

"Carmelo"—Ozuna

"La Curiosidad"—Jay Wheeler, DJ Nelson & Myke Towers

Best Urban Music Album

Goldo Funky—Akapellah

Monarca—Eladio Carrion

Enoc—Ozuna

Lyke Mike—Mike Towers

WINNEREl Ultimo Tour Del Mundo—Bad Bunny

Best Rap/Hip Hop Song

WINNER: "Booker T"—Bad Bunny & Marco Daniel Borrero, songwriters (Bad Bunny)

"Condenados"—Akapellah & Pedro Querales, songwriters (Akapellah)

"La Vendedora de Placer"—Lito MC Cassidy, songwriter (Lito MC Cassidy)

"Sana Sana"—Rafa Arcaute, Gino Borri, Illmind, Ángel López, Nathy Peluso & Federico Vindver, songwriters (Nathy Peluso)

"Snow Tha Product: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol.39"—Bizarrap & Snow Tha Product, songwriters (Bizarrap, Snow Tha Product)

Best Urban Song

"A Fuego"—Farina, Joshua Javier Méndez, Sech, Jonathan Emmanuel Tobar & Jorge Valdés Vásquez, songwriters (Farina)

"Agua"—J Balvin, Alejandro Borrero, Jhay Cortez, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Derek Drymon, Mark Harrison, Stephen Hillenburg, Alejandro Ramírez, Ivanni Rodríguez, Blaise Smith, Tainy & Juan Camilo Vargas, songwriters (Tainy & J Balvin)

"Dakiti"—Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez, Nydia Laner, Gabriel Mora, Egbert Rosa & Tainy, songwriters (Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez)

"La Curiosidad"—Myke Towers & Jay Wheeler, songwriters (Jay Wheeler, DJ Nelson & Myke Towers)

WINNER: "Patria y Vida"—Descemer Bueno, El Funky, Gente De Zona, Yadam González, Beatriz Luengo, Maykel Osorbo & Yotuel, songwriters (Yotuel, Gente De Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo, El Funky)

Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album

Cuando Te Enamores—El Bebeto

WINNER: A Mis 80's—Vicente Fernández

#Charramillennial - Lady—Nora González

Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe)—Christian Nodal

Soy México—Pike Romero

Best Portuguese Language Song

"A Cidade"—Francisco Ribeiro Eller and Lucas Veneu Videla, songwriters (Chico Chico e João Mantuano)

"Amores e Flores"—Diogo Melim and Rodrigo Melim, songwriters (Melim)

"Espera a Primavera"—Nando Reis, songwriter (Nando Reis)

"Lágrimas De Alegria"—Tales De Polli and Deko, songwriters (Maneva and Natiruts)

WINNER: "Lisboa"—Ana Caetano & Paulo Novaes, songwriters (Anavitória e Lenine)

"Mulheres Não Têm Que Chorar"—Tiê Castro, Emicida and Guga Fernandes, songwriters (Ivete Sangalo and Emicida)

Best Contemporary Tropical Album

Legendarios—Billos

Río Abajo—Diana Burco

WINNERBrazil305—Gloria Estefan

Acertijos—Pedrito Martínez

La Música Del Carnaval - XX Aniversario—Juventino Ojito y Su Son Mocaná

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are Officially Dating

2
Exclusive

Why Shawn Mendes "Initiated" Split From Camila Cabello After 2 Years

3

Bradley Cooper Finally Addresses Past Romance Rumors With Lady Gaga

4

How Justin Bieber Inspired Jordan Turpin to Save Her Captive Siblings

5

Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back at Critic Over Being With Her Kids