Everything You Need to Know About Keith Morrison's New Podcast The Thing About Helen and Olga

Dateline's Keith Morrison exclusively spoke to E! News about his latest true crime podcast The Thing About Helen and Olga.

Keith Morrison has seen it all.

The NBC correspondent has covered hundreds of cases throughout his storied career, reporting on the Columbine shooting, 9/11 and more historic events than we can count in the 30-plus years since he joined the network. But when the time came to write his next podcast, Morrison knew right away which story he wanted to revisit, saying he "jumped at the chance" to look back on crimes of Helen Golay and Olga Rutterschmidt.

"A number of years ago, we did a story about these two women, Helen Golay and Olga Rutterschmidt, who had committed a series of really terrible crimes against vulnerable, helpless men," he recalled in an exclusive interview with E! News. "It's always stuck in my mind."

According to Morrison, the appeal of Helen and Olga's story goes beyond their actions; he explains that he was fascinated by the unlikely pair, who were able to "drift into criminality."

"They presented to the world as if they were lovely, elderly ladies, [while] actually planning with infinite care and detail the murder of innocent individuals," he said. "They were patient, waiting years for the right moment, when they knew all along that that person that was in their care, they were going to kill in the most violent way and right down to the date when it would be okay to do so."

While Helen and Olga were "awfully good at covering their tracks," Morrison said they were eventually caught by a skilled team of detectives. 

And now, more than 10 years after their capture, Morrison is revisiting what happened in the six-part podcast The Thing About Helen and Olga, which is already No. 1 on Apple Podcasts. To learn more about the people involved, keep scrolling.

NBC
Helen Golay

A former real estate agent who became an advocate for homeless men.

NBC
Paul Vados

A homeless man who struggled with alcoholism and depression following the death of his wife. 

NBC
Olga Rutterschmidt

A Hungarian immigrant who joined Helen in her journey to help the homeless.

NBC
Kenneth McDavid

Helen and Olga helped Kenneth after he found himself living on the streets.

NBC
Jimmy Covington

Jimmy refused Helen and Olga's offer of housing and food, unknowingly saving his own life.

NBC
Fred Downie

One of the men who lived on Helen's property.

NBC

(E! News and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

For more true crime updates on your need-to-know cases, head to Oxygen.com.

