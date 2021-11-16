Austin Butler Nails Elvis Presley's Swagger in First Look at Baz Luhrmann Movie

We can't help falling in love with Austin Butler after seeing the first look of him as the king of rock and roll.
The 30-year-old actor gave a glimpse of his portrayal as Elvis Presley in the latest teaser for the film, which will come out on June 24, 2022. "Made a little something to let you good people know we are taking care of business," wrote director Baz Luhrmann on Instagram on Monday, Nov. 15.
The filmmaker—who was also behind Leonardo DiCaprio's The Great Gatsby and Romeo + Juliet—revealed a clip of Butler dressed in two of Elvis' classic looks: a black leather ensemble and a white suit. "TCB," the clip teased, referring to Elvis' motto, "Taking Care Of Business."
The video, which was set to his song "Suspicious Minds," didn't reveal Austin's face, but fans could clearly see from behind that he already has the singer's signature swagger down to a science.
"He's def got the walk down!" wrote one fan, while Lucy Hale chimed in, "Losing my mind."
It seems she's not the only celeb who's dying to see the final film. Miguel also commented to say, "Let's go."
Austin previously told E! News what it was like to receive the call to play the legendary Elvis Presley. "I’ve just got to say how profoundly honored I am that Baz has invited me on this journey with him," he said two years ago. "It's truly the privilege of a lifetime. It's gonna be an extensive exploration process."
He also said his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-stars, Leo and Brad Pitt, have shaped his own personal "career choices."
Austin explained, "They have guided my career, they have guided my life. I have looked up to them since I started acting when I was 10 years old." That includes interest in working with the same filmmakers: "That's really guided me in life."
The Elvis cast also includes Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker.
See the first look above.