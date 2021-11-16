John Mayer Appears to Respond to Threats From Taylor Swift Fans

Watch : All the Easter Eggs In Taylor Swift's New Video

It looks like John Mayer is not one to be messed with.

After Taylor Swift dropped a short film for the extended version of her song "All Too Well," which is rumored to be about her ex Jake Gyllenhaal, it seems some fans of the 31-year-old singer have been bombarding Mayer with threatening messages given his past relationship with the pop star.

Fan @hoeforlouaylor shared screenshots of their DMs with Mayer before then setting their account to private. The user told the singer, "f--k yourself you ugly bitch I hope you choke on something," according to circulated screenshots of their Instagram DMs.

Mayer's account appeared to address the recent influx of hate and seemingly responded directly to the user.

"I've been getting so many messages like these the past couple days," a message sent from Mayer's account read, per the screenshots. "I'm not upset, I just tend to have a curious mind and feel compelled to ask. Do you really hope that I die?"