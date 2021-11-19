Latin Grammys 2021: See Every Star on the Red Carpet

Watch : Sebastian Yatra Talks Latin Grammy Noms & Michael Buble Collab

Ready, set, glam!

On Nov. 18, the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards kicked off on a high note at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The star-studded ceremony will celebrate a special theme that just might spark some extra inspiration throughout the night. According to the awards show, the theme is "Rediscovering Life Through Music," which will encourage people to reflect on "what's important in life using music as a storyline."

And considering last year's event was reimagined due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, music's biggest and brightest stars made sure to pull out all of the stops for the occasion.

Case in point? Celebrities stepped out in fierce and fabulous fashion that ranged from larger-than-life designs to ultra-sexy dresses and bold suits. Hands down, there was no shortage of swoon-worthy style moments.

With Bad Bunny, Christina Aguilera, Dana Paola, Natalia Lafourcade, Ozuna and many other style stars slated to hit the stage later, fans can expect to see even more epic looks during the show.