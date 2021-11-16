Peacock's New Barney Documentary Has Us Feeling Super Dee Duper

Watch : 4 TV Moments to Get You Through Hard Times

I love you, you love E!, we're all going to love this Barney documentary.

Our favorite purple dinosaur is back on the small screen, but this time in documentary form. Peacock announced on Nov. 15 that it had started production on a three-part Peacock Original documentary based on Barney & Friends, the cherished children's show which aired from 1992 to 2010. The streamer will use archival footage along with exclusive interviews—including of cast, crew and the show's biggest critics—to tell the story of the Barney phenomenon.

The three-part documentary will "examine the rock star-like trajectory of Barney the Dinosaur, the beloved character who captured the hearts of millions of children and then became the target of hate and rage across pop culture, the early internet and playgrounds around the world," according to the official description.

Finally, a socially acceptable way to watch Barney & Friends past the age of 5.