Watch Pablo Schreiber Become Master Chief for the Halo Series' First Teaser

Unfrigginbelievable! That's how we're feeling after seeing the first teaser for Paramount+'s TV adaptation of Halo.

In the first look—which dropped on Monday, Nov. 15—viewers are given a sneak peek at Pablo Schreiber's transformation into the iconic Halo protagonist, Master Chief Petty Officer John-117. The new footage shows Schreiber covered in scars, donning armor and, we're guessing, preparing for battle.

"Hello, Master Chief," a voice greets the shooter.

The Halo series, which is based on the wildly popular Xbox franchise, takes place in the universe first introduced in the 2001 iteration of the game. This means fans can expect "an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant," per the streaming service.

Though the teaser is Schreiber-centric, the Orange Is the New Black alum isn't the only actor in the series, as Paramount+'s take on the video game also stars Natascha McElhone, Jen Taylor, Bokeem Woodbine, Yerin Ha, Shabana Azmi and more.