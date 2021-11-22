Self-Care Items on Sale for Black Friday Prices? Add. To. Cart.

This content was created by StackCommerce for E!. E! has affiliate relationships, so we will get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
To say that it has been a stressful year is a severe understatement. Maybe it's time to treat yourself to something special. With the holidays approaching, why not give yourself and your loved ones is the gift of self-care?
The best part is you won't have to spend a ton of money to treat yourself and the people you care about. Ahead of Black Friday, take advantage of this sale on various skin care and self-care gifts. They're all on sale for an additional 15% off with the code SAVE15NOV.
Rejuven Mask Pro LED Light Therapy Mask
Lift Care says its Rejuven Mask functions as an all-in-one system that helps to transform and rejuvenate your skin for a more youthful appearance. According to Lift Care, the Rejuven Mask's various colors and wavelengths penetrate the pores and facilitate cell metabolism, resulting in increased collagen production, improved skin complexion, and more.
IPL Laser Hair Removal Handset
If you're too busy to schedule a trip to the waxing center, Posh Skin Co. says its portable IPL handset can destroy hair cells and follicles using intense pulse light. With continued use, the company claims your hair will grow back less frequently and finer.
Cortex 1,200W Beauty Breeze Dryer Brush
This Cortex blowout brush features round edges that are supposed to help create volume from the roots down to the beautifully curled ends. Cortex suggests its brush delivers heat distribution and releases ions to keep the hair looking healthy and shiny.
Aira Facial Steamer + Bunny Ear Spa Headband
This Aira facial steamer was designed by Vanity Planet to detoxify and cleanse your face right from home. Delivering therapeutic steam, the company claims it can hydrate and soften the skin's surface to detoxify pores of impurities and dead skin cells. It even comes with a bunny ear spa headband.
Fenne Hair Dryer
Spend less time drying your hair with this hair dryer by Fenne, which is equipped with three-speed settings so you can adjust according to your styling needs. It also has two attachments: a concentrator for blowouts and a diffuser for taming natural curls.
Mouth Armor Sonic Toothbrush
Take good care of your teeth with this oral care package by Mouth Armor. It contains a sonic toothbrush that Mouth Armor designed to eliminate plaque, bacteria, and debris efficiently. It also comes with a water flosser that's meant to be easy to floss with, and four toothbrush heads that vibrate at a powerful 38,000 sonic motions per minute.
Advanced Bee Venom Anti-Aging Day Moisturizer
Lovo Skin says its lightweight day moisturizer is formulated with cocoa butter, rich manuka honey, and bee venom to increase blood circulation, encourage collagen production, and moisturize the skin. Given an SPF30 rating, it also offers broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection.
CameraReady Single LiteBar Kit
This LiteBar by CameraReady can improve your lighting in video meetings, classes, interviews, and more. The company touts its industry-standard bright LEDs with 3000K warm white color temperature and a high color rendering index that will make you glow on screen.
Liberex Cordless Electric Bikini Trimmer for Women
This bikini trimmer from Liberex comes with a detailed trimmer head for quick bikini line shaping and touchups, and a gentle trimmer head for efficient hair shaving on larger areas like the legs, arms, back, and underarms. Equipped with three guard combs, it can accommodate different hair lengths, too.
TOUCHBeauty Glow: Ultrasonic Exfoliating Device
A Red Dot 2021 Winner, this exfoliating device by TOUCHBeauty is designed to gently exfoliate the skin and provide deep pore cleansing without incurring damage. TOUCHBeauty suggests its capable of cleaning pores effectively and features varying intensity levels to cater to different skincare needs.
SymplBrush Starter Kit
This Y-shaped electric toothbrush by SymplBrush is specially designed to eliminate the most common cause of dental decay, injury, and gum disease: human error. SymplBrush features twenty toothbrushes, which it claims will target all surfaces of your teeth.
NatureMary Revive and Repair Anti-Aging Face Oil
This face oil is formulated with ingredients that NatureMary suggests can reverse the dermal and epidermal signs of photoaging. It's infused with organic ingredients and has a balanced formula that should be safe for every skin type.
