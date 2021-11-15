Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Spotted Grocery Shopping Together—See Their Bougie Purchase

Watch : Chris Martin Calls Dakota Johnson His "Universe" at Coldplay Concert

We have a feeling the inside of Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin's fridge looks "Something Just Like This."

The couple, who E! News confirmed earlier this year have moved in together, were spotted grabbing groceries on Sunday, Nov 14, at the upscale Erewhon Market in Los Angeles. For the casual outing, Dakota sported a Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band T-shirt, beige pants and black loafers. Meanwhile, Chris rocked a blue top, dark joggers and sneakers with neon pink shoelaces.

Though the twosome opted for casual looks for their errands run, it appears that the pair was feeling fancy at heart.

Aside from a bag of groceries and coffees in hand, Dakota and Chris were seen leaving the store with a half-gallon jug of Ophora Water, according to a witness. A four-pack of the beverage, which the brand’s website describes as “the healthiest water on earth” due to it being “Nano-Pure, Hyper-Oxygenated, Alkaline, and ready for sipping or spritzing,” currently retails online for a whopping $80.